Rihanna pulled off a crazy prank on Jimmy Kimmel in his bedroom — and he never saw it coming

Rihanna, the global music icon and queen of unapologetic wit, has once again proven why she’s a master of both music and mischief. During her April 1, 2015, appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the singer admitted to planning an elaborate prank on the late-night host himself. What had happened was that Rihanna, along with her band and backup dancers, stormed into Kimmel’s bedroom while he was fast asleep. Jumping on his bed, she danced wildly to her hit song 'B-tch Better Have My Money,' showering him with dollar bills. A groggy and completely bewildered Kimmel, still half asleep, exclaimed, “Where am I, where am I?” Without missing a beat, Rihanna playfully declared, “I want my money, Jimmy.”

Still recovering from the unexpected chaos but after he had woken up in his house, Kimmel admitted, “Oh, that was a good one.” Rihanna, grinning from ear to ear, simply replied, “Happy April Fools.” She also revealed that she took help from none other than Kimmel’s wife, Molly. “I will thank her later,” Kimmel joked, shaking his head. Sharing his thoughts on the prank, Kimmel described the surreal experience: “Seemed like a UFO had landed.” As the conversation continued, he cheekily remarked to Rihanna, “That’s not usually how you come in my dreams.” Speaking of the song “B-tch Better Have My Money,", Kimmel couldn’t resist asking Rihanna, "What happened with the b****h and why did she owe you money?” Rihanna, always one to keep the mystery alive, coolly responded, “Pending. Wait for the video.”

Screenshot of Jimmy Kimmel from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' (Image Source: YouTube | Jimmy Kimmel Live)

According to Entertainment.ie, Jimmy Kimmel is known for freaking out loads of people with his own legendary April Fool’s Day pranks. But, the late-night show host found himself on the receiving end this time. The pair also discussed the prank when she appeared on his show. Kimmel asked, "Whose idea was it to do this to me?" “I am a great fan of your April Fool's prank,” Rihanna told Kimmel. She then added with a mischievous grin, “I was like...if I'm gonna go on the couch, let’s yeah let’s get him.” Kimmel, laughing, responded, “Yeah, you did.”

What a way to be woken up! Last night dreamed of meeting Gene Wilder and it wasn't as exciting as this — Paul 🎷🎶 (@paul1994loan) August 3, 2016

The internet exploded with reactions to Rihanna’s prank, with fans flooding social media with hilarious commentary. One said, "Lol, Rihanna showing up on my bed isn’t a prank, it’s a gift.” Another added, “Now every time Jimmy sees his wife get up in the middle of the night, he’s like ‘not again.’” One joked and said, “He thought the Illuminati was about to assassinate him.” Fans took to Twitter to share their amusement as well. One user joked, “What a way to be woken up! Last night I dreamed of meeting Gene Wilder, and it wasn’t as exciting as this.” Another chimed in, “Nice way to be pranked though, Jimmy hahaha.”

Rihanna Celebrates New Product Launch For Her Fenty Beauty Brand at 7th Street Studios on April 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Rihanna is no stranger to playing pranks. Known for keeping her friends, co-stars, and even her staff on their toes, as reported by ABC News, “I love playing pranks on people.” She added, “My band—they’ve suffered the most... because on the road, you get a little bored, and you get into a little mischief—especially on the last shows..." However, she also confessed that her superstar status doesn’t make her immune: “They either prank me, or [I] prank them, or both."