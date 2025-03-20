Miley Cyrus begs Ellen DeGeneres 'don’t make me cry' during emotional moment on live TV

"Don’t make me cry. I can't really talk about it, I don't know why it makes me upset," Miley Cyrus shared in an interview.

Miley Cyrus wears her heart on her sleeve, and it's pretty evident in her interviews! In August 2017, the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker appeared on an episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,', and during the episode, Cyrus broke down in tears while talking about the victims of Hurricane Harvey that saw the light of day in Texas. During the episode, Ellen DeGeneres talked about Cyrus' foundation and said, "I want to put a spotlight on The Happy Hippie Foundation because that is your foundation, and you do so much good. And what Miley is doing today, Miley has just told us backstage, she's donating $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey Relief, so $500,000. You're amazing."

When the veteran talk show host brought up the topic of Hurricane Harvey, Cyrus got pretty emotional, and she nearly choked up. While having a conversation with DeGeneres, the Grammy winner tried to hold back her tears, but she ended up breaking down and shared, “Thank you. Don’t make me cry. I can't really talk about it; I don't know why it makes me upset. It just makes me really upset, so I hope people know I couldn’t fake it. Like, my grandma’s sitting here [and] my mom’s here, and I go home to my seven dogs—if I didn’t have that anymore, it’d just be really hard."

Later in the episode, Cyrus mentioned that she feels fortunate to be in a position where she can help other people in need. Along with this, Cyrus also stated that she couldn't imagine losing everything in life. The 'Hannah Montana' actress said, "So, I'm really happy to help in any way that I can, and I hope people understand that I can put myself in those people's shoes and just know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you."

Once the episode dropped, fans praised Cyrus for helping out the ones affected by Hurricane Harvey. One social media user penned, "She's been doing so much to help lately. With charities, animals, the earth. She changed for the better, and I love it." Followed by a second user who wrote, "I love you, Miley! We Texans thank you and all the other artists who are donating. This hurricane will not bring us down; it will bring us together. Sending you lots of love from South Texas!" A netizen stated, "Miley covers all of the operational costs of Happy Hippie so 100% of the donations go to those causes. People don't acknowledge the charity work she does." Another fan commented, "Thank you all for helping my city and the support that they have shown us. It truly means a lot coming from a Houstonian. Love Miley and Ellen and thank God for their support and everyone that has."

Around the same time, Cyrus announced the official website of The Happy Hippie Foundation. As per Fox News, the organization's website revealed, "All donations received as of August 30, 2017, will support people affected by Hurricane Harvey. Relief funds will be directed to the American Red Cross, Best Friends, the Greater Houston Community Fund, and other organizations providing important immediate and long-term relief and recovery services. All Happy Hippie operational costs are funded privately, so 100% of all donations directly benefit those in need.”