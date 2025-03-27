Rob Lowe was too stunned to speak as he mixed up Jimmy Kimmel with Jimmy Fallon: "Did you just..."

Lowe made the awkward slip-up during his appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' back in February 2025.

Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon are certainly two peas in the same pod, but the duo have quite different personalities. Throughout the years, Fallon and Kimmel have often gotten many confused thanks to their similar first names. Making an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Rob Lowe once hilariously addressed Kimmel as Fallon. While many thought Kimmel would have had an agitated reaction, in reality, the host not only tried to pacify his embarrassed guest but also gave him a special gift.

Rob Lowe appears onstage at The Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, California (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk)

Lowe made the awkward slip-up during his appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' back in February 2025 when he accidentally referred to Kimmel as "Jimmy Fallon." "I am a partisan man, Jimmy Fallon! I am bringing this country together," Lowe said enthusiastically, as per Entertainment Weekly. Kimmel immediately caught the mistake and responded bluntly, "Did you just call me Jimmy Fallon?" A thoroughly stunned Lowe put his hand to his mouth after the slip-up, offering no additional comment.

"You can't even pick a Jimmy!" Kimmel declared, making an embarrassed Lowe laugh as he attempted a high-five. "No, I'm not high-fiving you! Put that hand down!" Kimmel shot back. Lowe then collapsed into the back of his chair, covering his face with his hand while continuing to giggle. "Oh my God, help us both," he added. Kimmel, however, had the perfect response as he handed Lowe a hat with the words "talk show" stitched onto it. "It's amazing," Lowe said, showing it off to the audience. "Thank you. That is really good because I like both Jimmys!" A laughing Kimmel replied, "And both Jimmys like you."

While most people may not be aware of this, Lowe is not the only celebrity to have mixed up Kimmel and Fallon's names. In fact, Emma Watson once had an embarrassing mistake during her earlier appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' It just so turned out that the actress credited a famous 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' segment to Fallon, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Watson and Fallon reminisced about their first meeting on 'The Tonight Show,' recalling her awkward mix-up with Kimmel. "Before we even start the interview, I just dove straight in there with, 'I love that Halloween candy thing that you do,'" Watson said, while adding, "And there was just silence."

Fallon jumped in to clarify, saying, "You go, 'When you get kids [and] you trick them,' and I go, 'That's Jimmy Kimmel.'" "I died inside," Watson admitted, remembering the moment. "You turned bright red," Fallon added. Watson appreciated Fallon letting her leave the room and re-enter to restart the interview but noted that it actually made the atmosphere even better. "Everyone was in hysterics." Fallon reassured her, saying, "I get that all the time." Fallon also once shared with The Hollywood Reporter that he has been mistaken for Kimmel. "I took some selfies with some fans and talked to them for almost 20 minutes one morning," he said. "As I turned around to continue my walk, I heard them scream, 'OMG! Jimmy Kimmel!'"