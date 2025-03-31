Drew Barrymore waxing Jack Quaid's leg on live TV has fans saying the same thing: "She's always..."

Drew Barrymore is known for her quirky antics during interviews, but waxing Jack Quaid definitely wasn’t on our bingo list

Jack Quaid, 32, appeared on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' on March 17 to speak about his film 'Novocaine'. The interview commenced with Drew Barrymore mentioning that his character in the movie does not feel pain. Sensing some mischief in his host's eyes, Quaid quickly clarified, "But I very much do." Ignoring the 'Oppenheimer' actor's sweet protest, Barrymore ever-enthusiastically announced. "We'd like to test your pain threshold." Quaid, still blissfully unaware of what was about to happen, agreed. "Let’s do it," he said confidently. Barrymore then raised the stakes, revealing that "someone might be able to go on a seven-night trip to Cape Town"—if Quaid could endure the challenge. The audience erupted in cheers.

That’s when Barrymore unveiled her new segment, 'Will He Try It? The Pain Edition' As she lifted a clutch cover to reveal a box of hot wax, the audience gasped. Quaid, straining to see from his seat, laughed, "I can’t see it from here. I thought it was some form of goo." Barrymore grinned devilishly. "So, we were wondering if we could wax your leg. And rip that hair out. RIP IT." "I’ve never waxed this before. Let’s do this," Quaid said, reluctantly rolling up his pant leg to reveal which was quite a hairy growth. The audience collectively gasped, "Whoahhhhhhhh." "OK, calm down," he joked and Barrymore, delighted, responded, "This is some good hair here!" Then, in an ominous admission, she added, "I’m not a professional… that’s probably not what you want to hear right now." As Barrymore applied the hot wax, she checked in, "How’s the heat factor?" Quaid, still unaware of the impending doom, replied, "So far this is relaxing." Then, sensing the knowing laughter from the audience, he added, "You’re all laughing like you know exactly how this is gonna go."

Screenshot of Drew Barrymore waxing Jack Quaid's leg ‘The Drew Barrymore Show' (Image Source: YouTube | The Drew Barrymore Show)

In an attempt to distract Quaid, Barrymore brought up a sweet romantic gesture he once made for his girlfriend. "You hired a Mariachi band! That’s so sweet!" she cooed. Quaid began explaining, "I wasn’t in town, so I wanted to surprise her with something. I didn’t realize you can just hire a mariachi band to show up somewhere, and so they showed up to my apaaaaaaaaaaaaarhhhhhg!" Barrymore ripped the wax strip off. Quaid screamed; however, the audience howled with laughter. Trying to recover, he began, "Not to generalize, but I feel—" when Barrymore ripped off another strip. "Aaaaaaaahhhhhh!" he howled, this time truly feeling the burn. "Oh my God." A large patch of hair was now missing from his leg. After gathering himself back, looking at his leg, he admitted, "Look at this patch! That is smooth!" He further added, "Not to generalize, but women do this a lot. You guys are heroes. That was a lot."

drew barrymore is such a weirdo. she’s always smothering her guests. — Eastwood (@eastwood1983) March 14, 2025

Fans had a field day on YouTube, reacting to the hilarious segment. "Drew, you little devil! (or in Brazilian Portuguese: 'danadinha')," one viewer commented. Another joked, "Jack is really bendy." Some had practical concerns: "That needed to be trimmed back first—you never wax long hair!" Others were fixated on Quaid’s famous lineage: "There’s something about his eyes that says Meg Ryan, but overall, he looks just like Dennis Quaid. Great combo!" On social media, reactions kept rolling in. "Drew Barrymore is such a weirdo. She’s always smothering her guests," a user wrote, while another added, "I agree, she's super weird." One said, "She's always getting close to her guests. It's uncomfortable."

Beyond painful waxing experiments, Quaid's always game when it comes to action. Per USA Today, Quaid has long idolized action stars like Bruce Willis. He grew up obsessed with movies like, 'Die Hard' and 'Lethal Weapon', renting them from his local Blockbuster. That childhood obsession translated into his action-heavy roles today, including 'The Boys', where he frequently finds himself in actual peril. When asked what's keeping him busy nowadays, Per CBS News, Quaid confirmed that 'The Boys' Season 5 is in full swing. "We're shooting it right now in Toronto," he shared.