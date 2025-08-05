Kody Brown’s ex says he made ‘Sister Wives’ all about him — but she’s finally setting the record straight

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown Wooley calls ex Kody Brown the most ‘dramatic’ of them all in bombshell book tease

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown announced back in February that she is all set to release an explosive memoir titled 'Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family and Finding Freedom', through Gallery Books in September this year. As the date nears, Brown took to Instagram to chat up with her fans and delve in depth about the themes in her book, as per Parade. She made the 'light reading' interesting by playing a game that allowed her followers to choose any page number, and in exchange, she read a phrase or two from the same. “I used to rib Kody that the show was called Sister Wives. It’s not Kody and the Sister Wives," she read from one of the pages, labeling the Brown family patriarch 'dramatic' and self-absorbed.

“He’d say, ‘But it’s really about me.’ He was right to some extent.” She added, “He’d say he was the most ‘dynamic’ of all of us. I would agree that [he was] the most ‘dramatic’ of us.” Christine's sneak peek about Kody's behavior comes at a time when the reality show is on a state of hiatus. After filming for 20 seasons, it came to an end on TLC in June 2025. However, her bread crumbs are nothing new since the audience has already witnessed Kody's "self-pity" and "victim" narrative on screen to gain attention throughout the seasons. 'Sister Wives' Season 19 trailer showcased Kody blaming his wives for his miserable life, “They have all betrayed me! I am out of my mind.”

“Don’t blame me for not loving you. I was doing my duty,” the polygamist said during an episode confessional while arguing about his marriage status with Meri, E! News reported. “Blame yourself if I don’t love you, OK?” He continued. “When I’m in love with a woman, that’s her fault. So what happens when I’m not in love with a woman? Is that just my fault? If I’m mad about a woman, want to serve her, passionate, want to rub her feet, want to carry in her groceries, if I want to buy her jewelry, if I want her to feel special all the time, if I’m in love with a woman, I think that’s her fault.” Christine was the first to walk out of the polygamous setting in 2021. She had vehemently accused her ex of manipulation and mind games during their separation.

Christine's book is also expected to expose her exit from the Apostolic United Brethren, a fundamentalist Mormon group that practices polygamy, as per People. “It is gritty and honest as I tell my story, living polygamy as a child, to my marriage and family life,” she wrote on Instagram. “It shows my heartache with leaving religion," she added in the lengthy post.

With Christine starting the publicity for her upcoming book, fans are excited to know the darker truths about her previous marriage. "As a woman..who watched. No, it wasn't about him, he was married. It was about the wives and how they were doing. We care about how you doing," a fan replied on Instagram. "I already ordered my book over a month ago on Amazon, and I can't wait to read it," a follower gushed. "Excited to read your book and so happy for you," a netizen chimed in.