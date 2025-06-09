Poodle Moth nearly turned down ‘The Masked Singer’ for a reason we can all relate to: ‘I can barely...’

Chrissy Metz is shedding light on her time on the beloved singing show 'The Masked Singer.' While appearing on the June 4 episode of Busy Philipps' QVC+ late-night talk show, 'Busy This Week,' the 'This Is Us' alum, who competed in Season 11 as the Poodle Moth, stated that 'The Masked Singer' was "the hardest thing I think I've ever done." According to People magazine, while reflecting on her experience on the show, Metz said, "I'm not kidding. They had asked me several years ago to do it, and I was like, 'There's no way. I can barely breathe or walk and talk at the same time. Like, I can't do this.'"

Once, Metz decided to say yes to the show, she recalled, "So then they're like, 'Oh, we have to give you the heaviest, hottest, biggest costume.' I was like, 'Great. Cool, cool, cool.'" Back in the day, Metz finished in fourth place, and 'High School Musical' alum Vanessa Hudgens, who was in the goldfish costume, emerged as the winner of that season.

In the same interview, Metz confessed that her journey on 'The Masked Singer' was tough but mentioned that it's her 'dream' to participate in another reality show. When Philipps asked Metz whether she would like to compete on any other reality show, the 'Sierra Burgess Is a Loser' actress replied, "If I had my dream druthers and I was a very different person, it would be Survivor. I'm obsessed with Survivor."

'Survivor' is a reality show that first premiered on CBS in 2000, with the most recent season of the show coming to an end in May 2025, but the fans don't need to worry, as the network has already renewed the show for two more seasons. In the long-running competition series 'Survivor,' which is hosted by Jeff Probst, 18 players are relocated to the beautiful Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. During their time on the show, the contestants are forced to compete in some brutal conditions. Over the last couple of years, many movie stars, including Lisa Whelchel, Mike White, and Jenna Morasca, have competed on the show.

On the other hand, Phillips, who is well-known for her work on television shows like 'Dawson's Creek,' 'Freaks and Geeks,' and 'ER,' also revealed her reality TV show fantasy. "I think that I would play The Amazing Race, and I think I would win." Then, Metz shared that Phillips would do well on the CBS reality competition 'The Amazing Race' and called her 'charming,' 'smart,' and 'clever.' Subsequently, Phillips expressed that she would have an upper hand in the show because she “can drive stick shift." In her response, Metz went on to say, "No, that's the thing. I literally said, I was like, 'I have to learn to drive a stick shift and maybe [become] conversational in a lot of languages would be helpful.'"