'American Idol' singer responds to rumors about leaving show and she’s not holding back: 'If there's...'

There’s been speculation about a Top 7 contestant leaving 'American Idol', but there's more to the story

'American Idol' season 23 is going strong and is about to come to a close with the season finale airing on May 5, 2025. That said, only seven contestants are left in the competition, with Ché Chesterman, Kolbi Jordan, and Josh King getting eliminated. One contestant among all these is Breanna Nix. The 26-year-old Texas native wowed the judges with her audition performance as she performed her rendition of 'Jesus, Take the Wheel' by Carrie Underwood.

The audition was truly heartfelt, as Nix brought her husband as well as her son to the audition. Nix's husband played the piano while her son sat with Underwood as Nix performed. The 26-year-old got a unanimous yes from all the judges as she progressed to the next round and made her way to the Top 7, as reported by Fandom. That said, up until now, Nix has always gotten enough votes to make it to the next round. Needless to say, the fans love her and often praise her on social media. However, something weird happened as news of Nix leaving the show before the finale spread. No one knows where the rumor emerged, but various fans speculated that Nix had either left the show or gotten an opportunity with a record deal.

However, this was not true, as Nix took to Instagram to clear out the rumor for herself: "Hey y’all! Just wanted to clear up a rumor real quick — I have not left American Idol, and I haven’t signed with any record label either. That’s just not true. If there are any updates in my life, I’ll be the one to post them — personally!" Next wrote in an Instagram post, "I still need your votes (especially if I make it through tomorrow night!). Not sure why someone would make up something like this, but just know I’m still very much on the show and giving it my all."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breanna Nix (@breannanixmusic)

No one knows who might have spread the rumors, but many believe that this might have been done to hurt Nix's chances of winning 'American Idol' as reported by Coming Soon. Clearly, the Texas native has proved time and time again that she's a great singer and has never been in a situation where she might get eliminated. However, fans didn't fall for this, as Nix's Instagram post was showered with love and support from fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breanna Nix (@breannanixmusic)

One fan added, "Praying you make it all the way through! Love that you are representing moms pursuing their passions 😍😍," while another stated, "I was so sad for a minute when I saw that!!! But I’m so glad it’s not true!!!! So excited to see you win!!!"