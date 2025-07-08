Ariana Grande chokes up after emotional performance from autism caregiver on 'The Voice': "I respect..."

Ariana Grande’s stint as a coach on 'The Voice' may have been short, but it was undeniably memorable. Known for her passionate and heartfelt mentoring, Grande was often seen letting her emotional guard down. In one powerful moment, she was visibly choked up when a contestant, an autism caregiver, mother, and part-time background singer, stunned the panel with her stellar vocals. Grande was so impressed with the performance that she not only became emotional but also blocked a fellow coach from getting the contestant on her team.

The contestant in question is Holly Forbes, who auditioned for 'The Voice' Season 21, per Yahoo! Entertainment. "This show is really special, in that it’s so focused on how you sound. That's a big thing, because I have a very unique look and a very unique voice," Forbes said before taking the stage. She then shared her personal story, revealing that she lost her hair in patches as a child due to seizure medication side effects, and music became her refuge during that time. Now, she proudly shaves her entire head, embracing her individuality and using music to express her strength.

Forbes performed an emotional rendition of Elton John’s 'Rocket Man,' earning a four-chair turn from the coaches. Overwhelmed, she burst into tears and confessed, "I am a crier. I am a big crier!" Even Grande was visibly moved as she said, "That was so incredibly moving. I am choked up, beyond." She praised the Forbes' delivery, adding, "Every single second of it was so emotionally charged. I respect and admire you so much, and I would love to work with you."

Grande was so eager to work with Forbes that she used her only block of the season to stop John Legend, her main rival due to their similar taste in artists. Kelly Clarkson made a passionate pitch, saying, "[Ariana’s] great, but I am too. I've won this show a few times, I've won a show on my own, and I loved your voice from the beginning, especially when you did the growl. You just got lost in it, and you became just the vessel for the song. That's, like, the most beautiful thing," per People.

Clarkson also added a personal touch aimed at Forbes' daughter, saying, "I know that there’s maybe a slim chance because if my baby girl liked [Ariana], I'd probably go with her too. I do everything my daughter loves, but Violet, I'm really cool too!" Blake Shelton humorously backed up Clarkson, quipping, "Some children love too much sugar, or some kids may like playing with fire. That's not necessarily the best thing." Even though he was blocked, Legend took it in stride, saying, "It's a special club to be in," congratulating Forbes on earning a four-chair turn. In the end, Forbes chose to be a part of Team Kelly Clarkson. However, Forbes was later stolen by Team Ariana Grande during Knockouts.

Notably, Forbes began singing in middle school, a time when she was also dealing with medical issues that caused her to lose her hair. Despite feeling self-conscious about her appearance, music helped her rebuild her confidence. Now a mother of two, she performs with her partner, Seth, and works as a caregiver at a center for adults with disabilities, where she combines her caregiving duties with singing to the individuals she supports. Reportedly, Forbes performed Clarkson's hit 'Because of You' during the Instant Save round on 'The Voice,' but despite her emotional rendition, she didn’t secure enough votes to advance to the Top 8 and was eliminated from the competition.