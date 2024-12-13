'Dexter: Original Sin' is set for an exciting debut but there's one spin-off story we truly deserve

While we are seated for the prequel of 'Dexter', there's a spin-off idea that Showtime needs to reconsider

Contains spoilers for 'Dexter'

The wait is almost over as 'Dexter: Original Sin' is all set to make its debut on Friday, December 13. The prequel to the OG 'Dexter' series will take us back to 1991 when young Dexter Morgan (played by Patrick Gibson) joined an internship at Miami Metro Homicide's forensics department. When he can't control his urges, he adopts a Code from his father, Harry (Christian Slater), using which he finds and kills people who don't deserve to live.

While the prequel that explores Dexter's younger days is an exciting way to expand the universe, we are more inclined to see the spin-off of a memorable character from the franchise. We are talking about Trinity Killer, who is undoubtedly the most bone-chilling villain Dexter ever came across.

Why Trinity Killer needs his own spin-off show

John Lithgow in 'Dexter' (Showtime)

Arthur Mitchell aka Trinity entered in 'Dexter' Season 4, and oh boy, the drama hit a fever pitch. Played by John Lithgow, Trinity was a different breed of antagonist. He wasn't like any other previous foes of Dexter. He came and turned Dexter's life upside down in chilling ways. We still can't forget how he killed Dexter's wife, Rita.

Since he is the strongest antagonist of the show, we would like to explore more about his character. We know that he had a family but we are yet to learn how he balanced his life as a family man and a serial killer. What made him go on a killing spree and is there a childhood trauma attached to him? Peeling the layers of the most memorable character (apart from the protagonist) would surely be an exciting step in the franchise.

Is a Dexter's 'Trinity Killer' spin-off in the works?

John Lithgow and Michael C Hall in 'Dexter' (Showtime)

'Trinity Killer' spin-off isn't just something fans want. The network and the showrunners have already discussed the idea. In February 2023, Paramount and Showtime revealed that they were working on a Trinity spin-off alongside Dexter's prequel series and 'New Blood' Season 2, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

However, Trinity's spin-off and 'New Blood' Season 2 took a backseat while 'Dexter: Original Sin' and 'Dexter: Resurrection' were given a green light. Now even though Trinity's spin-off is currently not in the works, we can't assume that the idea is totally off the table. If 'Original Sin' and 'Resurrection' do well, the network might revisit the idea and give us the spin-off we have always wanted.

For now, our eyes are on 'Dexter: Original Sin', scheduled to debut on December 13, on Paramount+ with Showtime