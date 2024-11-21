Cruel Intentions's OG character totally steals the show as he returns to reboot

Prime Video's 'Cruel Intentions' is a modern reimagining of the classic film

The madness is about to get even wilder as the 1999 cult classic romantic drama thriller 'Cruel Intentions' is getting revamped with the same name, set to captivate fans on Prime Video starting Thursday, November 21. Developed by Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman, the eight-episode drama series will be based on the core of its predecessor, following two step-siblings as they navigate their way into the elite social circle of their campus

While the original 'Cruel Intentions' is still celebrated for its twisted narrative on teen romance, the new series is poised to elevate the drama with a fresh, modern spin on relationships and even more thrilling twists. So, the stage is all set to welcome the teen romance drama, but is there any character from the original movie who will also appear in Prime Video's 'Cruel Intentions'?

Who are the OG cast members returning to Prime Video's 'Cruel Intentions'?

Sean Patrick Thomas in a still from 'Cruel Intentions' (Instagram/@seanpthomas)

If you have watched the original 'Cruel Intentions,' there's a good chance that Ronald Clifford is still etched in your memory, given the significant transformations his character undergoes by the end of the film. Now, the actor Sean Patrick Thomas, who played the character of Clifford, will make his return in the reboot series, this time bringing the character of Professor Hank Chadwick to life.

While details about the character are still tightly under wraps, it's safe to assume that Thomas's role will be distinct from his original portrayal in the movie. In the movie 'Cruel Intentions,' Thomas plays the character of Clifford, a young music teacher who becomes a target of manipulation by the step-siblings and ends up being the reason behind Sebastian Valmont's (Ryan Phillippe) tragic death. In the series, however, he will play the character of Professor Hank Chadwick, who can be treated as a standalone character, bearing no resemblance to the original movie.

Who stars in Prime Video's 'Cruel Intentions'?

Sarah Catherine Hook in a still from 'Cruel Intentions' (YouTube/@primevideo)

Thomas is the only actor from the original film who will make an appearance in the series 'Cruel Intentions.' The show stars a slew of young actors, with Sarah Catherine Hook portraying the character of Caroline Merteuil. Hook is infamous for portraying the characters of Meghan Gale in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' and Debbie Glatzel in 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.'

Zac Burgess will take on the role of Lucien Belmont, Caroline's stepbrother, in the series. The Australian actor Burgess has graduated from the Western Australia Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) and is famous for his performances in 'Boy Swallows Universe,' 'One Night,' and 'Totally Completely Fine.' Meanwhile, 24-year-old Savannah Lee Smith will portray Annie Grover, the daughter of the Vice President. Smith is recognized for her role in the HBO Max series 'Gossip Girl.' In November 2021, she also played the lead in the musical film 'Something Here.'

