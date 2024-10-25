Iconic 90s film 'Cruel Intentions' gets a TV adaptation, and the trailer is steamier than ever

Prime Videos upcoming 10-episode series 'Cruel Intentions' finally gets a trailer and a release date

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Prime Video is bringing back the scandalous world of 'Cruel Intentions' in a new series inspired by the classic 1999 film. Set to premiere on Thursday, November 21, the show introduces a fresh take on the story’s mix of seduction, power, and manipulation. The recently released trailer offers a sneak peek of what’s to come, featuring a cover of The Verve’s 'Bittersweet Symphony' setting the stage for a drama that mixes dark secrets with intense rivalries.

In the upcoming series, Sarah Catherine Hook plays Caroline Merteuil, and Zac Burgess stars as Lucien Belmont—privileged step-siblings who run Greek life at Manchester College, an elite university in Washington, D.C. When a hazing incident spirals out of control, they’re forced to lie and manipulate their way out of trouble, using every trick they know to stay on top.

How different will 'Cruel Intentions' be from its 1999 original counterpart?

A still from 'Cruel Intentions' (@primevideo)

Though inspired by the original 'Cruel Intentions', this version introduces new characters, settings, and stories. Caroline and Lucien’s antics at Manchester College create a world where wealth and status can buy almost anything—and they aren’t afraid to cross lines to get what they want.

As step-siblings who love playing dangerous games, they aren’t shy about seducing or betraying others to keep their secrets safe. The series also introduces new faces like Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, Khobe Clarke, John Harlan Kim, and Brooke Lena Johnson. Sean Patrick Thomas, who starred in the original film, also returns in a new role as Professor Chadwick, connecting the film’s legacy with the new storyline.

Original creators join new team to revamp the 'Cruel Intentions' legacy

A still from 'Cruel Intentions' (@primevideo)

The production team includes familiar names from the 'Cruel Intentions' movie. Original film producer Neal H. Moritz and director Roger Kumble return as executive producers for the show. Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher lead the project as showrunners, with help from producers Bruce Mellon and the Iervolino & Bacardi team.

The series, produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, and Original Film, brings together a seasoned crew to reimagine the classic for today’s audience. The show promises the same intense mix of betrayal, romance, and high-stakes gamesmanship, set to capture both new fans and long-time lovers of 'Cruel Intentions' on Thursday, November 21.

'Cruel Intentions' trailer