'Cruel Intentions' reboot finally arrives, but where's all the steamy seduction we were promised?

'Cruel Intentions' on Prime Video is the official reboot of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe starrer 1999 film of the same name

What comes to your mind when I say 'Cruel Intentions'? The title alone evokes memories of the 1999 film's edgy exploration of sex and power. As every glance, smirk, and violin-laden moment brimmed with unspoken tension, this film turned out to be a guilty pleasure that you keep to yourself, no matter how old you are!

25 years later, Prime Video has come out with a television adaptation of the film with a fresh, modern take. Now you must have the same question as everyone else- does it bring the same heat as the OG? We are here to answer it!

Prime Video's 'Cruel Intentions' is baked in same mold but feels different

Sarah Catherine Hook and Zac Burgess in 'Cruel Intentions' (Amazon MGM Studios)

The 1999 film was uncomfortably bold. Watching Sebastian and Kathryn manipulate everyone around them felt like eavesdropping on something taboo. Every scene smoldered, dripping with tension and scandal. The dynamics between the stepsiblings were unholy yet captivatingly provocative. Yes, it left us cringing and gasping and secretly rooting for the chaos.

Now let's talk about the new series. The Prime Video series shifts its backdrop from the cutthroat world of New York prep schools to the backstabbing arena of Washington, DC’s Greek life. We are introduced to Caroline Merteuil (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess), two power-hungry step-siblings scheming to dominance. While the modern twist is a welcoming change, the reboot feels like someone turned down the thermostat. The risks are calculated, the sensuality dulled, and the once-shocking storyline now feels oddly tame.

'Cruel Intentions' rectifies some issues at a cost

Savannah Lee Smith and Zac Burgess in 'Cruel Intentions' (Amazon MGM Studios)

Let's all agree that 1999 was quite problematic. I mean, Sebastian was an outright patriarchal psycho. Thankfully, the series replaces this with fewer undertones of misogyny. Yet, in an attempt to address problematic elements, the show trades its signature rawness for a safe, palatable drama.

The steamy tension, which defined the OG 'Cruel Intentions', is glaringly absent. Surprisingly, Disney+'s 'Rivals' embraced scandal and passion unapologetically (cough, Penelope and Colin in 'Bridgerton'). Sadly, the Prime Video reboot plays coy. The electric tension between the step-siblings is barely reduced to flirtation. Where are the scenes that make you feel like you shouldn’t be watching, yet you can’t look away?

We aren't saying that the Prime Video series is all bad. It isn't! The cast is stunning, and the premise holds your intrigue. But without the deliciously sinful energy that made the original iconic, this reboot feels like a watered-down cocktail at a party you were excited about until you realized the playlist was just elevator music.

