James Gunn owes us therapy after Creature Commandos's heartbreaking Episode 4

Warning: This article contains spoilers for 'Creature Commandos' Episode 4.

DC’s 'Creature Commandos' has delivered an emotional sucker punch with Episode 4 titled, 'Chasing Squirrels' taking the series into deeper, darker territory than I ever anticipated. What started as a quirky, action-packed series about monsters on missions has taken a deeply emotional turn. After everything, I think this episode gave me a whole new perspective on one of the show’s strangest characters, Weasel.

I knew James Gunn had promised some heavy moments in this series, but nothing could have prepared me for this. Weasel’s backstory was finally revealed, and it’s so tragic that I couldn’t stop thinking about it after the episode ended. Once I'm done talking about it, I'm sure you will feel the same way too.

Weasel opens up about his tragic past in 'Creature Commandos' Episode 4

This episode dives into Weasel’s history, showing us a side of him we’ve never seen before. It turns out he wasn’t always this bizarre, misunderstood creature. In one of the flashbacks, we see him coming across a group of kids who aren’t scared of him. Instead, they share snacks and play with him, which is a rare moment of kindness in his life. But then things go horribly wrong. An old man spots them going into a school and assumes the kids are in danger. Panicking, he calls the police and barges into the school with a gun. Inside, the kids accidentally start a fire while playing, and when the man fires his weapon at Weasel thinking he is the reason for the fire, the situation spirals out of control. The fire spreads, and the building explodes.

What broke my heart the most was seeing Weasel desperately trying to save one of the kids who survived the explosion. But before he can get to her, the police show up, see him as a threat, and arrest him. He’s screaming and trying to tell them the girl is still alive, but they don’t listen. They drag him away, leaving the child to die behind. This backstory completely changes how I see Weasel. He’s not the monster everyone thinks he is, or how he was shown in 'Suicide Squad' he’s just misunderstood. Watching him go through this was absolutely gut-wrenching, and it’s the kind of emotional storytelling that makes 'Creature Commandos' so much more than just another superhero show. Another win for James Gunn if you ask me.

Weasel's tragic backstory in 'Creature Commandos' Episode 4 stuns fans

Many fans including me, weren't expecting something of this magnitude to take place in a heartfelt superhero animated show. They rushed to X to share their experience after watching the episode where one fan wrote, "The new episode of Creature Commandos broke my heart into million pieces @JamesGunn is going to need to pay my therapy bills," and another shared, "Jesus Christ he wasn’t lying about it possibly being the saddest thing he’s ever written."

The new episode of Creature Commandos broke my heart into million pieces@JamesGunn is going to need to pay my therapy bills — Zy🐦 (@ThomasZygula) December 19, 2024

Jesus Christ he wasn’t lying about it possibly being the saddest thing he’s ever written — Tom (@let_thedevilout) December 19, 2024

"Weasels story was sad asf," wrote a fan while another added, "Wow I feel so bad for weasel omg." One user commented, "CREATURE COMMANDOS EPISODE 4 WAS THE BEST EPISODE SO FARRRR LETS GOOOOO."

Weasels story was sad asf pic.twitter.com/s3Lxob2xiI — The Real Neil (@therealneil2000) December 19, 2024

Wow I feel so bad for weasel omg 😭 — SUPER SOCIETY (@MDMCorp125) December 19, 2024

CREATURE COMMANDOS EPISODE 4 WAS THE BEST EPISODE SO FARRRR LETS GOOOOO — Pｪssmaker (Creature Commandos Era) (@PSSMKR) December 19, 2024

This episode of 'Creature Commandos' reminded me that even the strangest, most unexpected characters can have the most human stories. Weasel’s past is a heartbreaking reminder of how quick judgments and misunderstandings can lead to unimaginable tragedy. It’s about the way the world treated him. And now, I can’t help but root for him to find some kind of redemption as the series unfolds.

