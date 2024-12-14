'Superman: Legacy': DC fans huddle up, there's an exciting update for James Gunn's new film

Here's when the trailer for 'Superman: Legacy' might drop, so buckle up

DC fans are counting down the days to the first trailer for Superman: Legacy, which will introduce a new era for the Man of Steel. Directed by James Gunn, this movie is set to redefine Superman, with David Corenswet stepping into Clark Kent’s shoes after Henry Cavill’s time in the role.

With a fresh logo and other hints about the movie already revealed, the upcoming trailer has a lot riding on it. It’s the first real look at how this reboot will set the stage for the new DC Universe, and fans are both excited and anxious to see what’s in store.

'Superman' trailer gets release window

A still from 'Superman: Legacy' (Warnerbros)

The trailer will drop “next week," according to Hollywood insider Matt Belloni likely between Monday, December 16, and Friday, December 20. Some fans thought it might debut alongside the finale of 'Superman & Lois', but that didn’t happen, making this upcoming week the big moment.

The trailer is expected to give us our first look at Corenswet as Superman and Clark Kent, as well as Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. It might also tease appearances from other characters like Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, and Mr Terrific. Since it’s a teaser, probably under 90 seconds long, it’s unclear how much of Superman’s world, including the Daily Planet, will be shown.

Krypto the super dog joins the spotlight for 'Superman'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

One of the biggest surprises in the trailer? Krypto, Superman’s loyal and superpowered dog, will play a starring role. Belloni hinted at this by saying, “a dog” will steal the show in the teaser, confirming Krypto’s charm will be front and center. Director James Gunn has a personal connection to Krypto, inspired by his dog, Ozu. Gunn explained in an Instagram post saying, “I remember thinking, ‘Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?’ – and thus Krypto came into the script.” This makes Krypto not just a fun addition but a meaningful one, adding heart and humor to the story.

With the trailer just days away, we know DC fans can't wait any longer and are eager to see how this new Superman will balance nostalgia with a fresh start, especially with so many devoted Henry Cavill supporters. All eyes are now on next week as the journey to Superman: Legacy begins.