James Gunn's highly anticipated 'Superman: Legacy' trailer finally gets a release date

Here's an exciting update for all the Man of Steel fans, a new trailer is right over the horizon

DC Studios is gearing up to give fans a thrilling first look at James Gunn's much-anticipated 'Superman: Legacy'. After months of speculation and excitement surrounding the project, the studio has finally confirmed when we can expect the debut trailer.

This announcement has stirred up significant buzz, especially with Gunn’s reputation for reimagining iconic characters and franchises. As we buckle up for this sneak peek into the Man of Steel’s new chapter, the release details have got us all hyped up.

DC Studios confirms release date for 'Superman: Legacy'

A still from 'Superman: Legacy' (WarnerBros)

The first trailer for 'Superman: Legacy' is officially set to premiere on Thursday, December 19, 2024, as reported by Maxblizz. According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, the teaser will first be revealed to press and crew on December 17 during a private screening in Los Angeles. Following this exclusive debut, the trailer will be publicly released just two days later. The event signifies a major milestone in the film’s promotional campaign, with a theater already prepared in Los Angeles for the press premiere. Directed by James Gunn, the film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, alongside an incredible cast that includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. This trailer is set to be our first glimpse into Gunn’s vision for a new Superman movie, and it’s sure to get fans buzzing.

What is the plot of 'Superman: Legacy'?

Superman: Legacy promises a fresh and emotional take on the superhero we all know and love. The story will follow a young Clark Kent as he starts his career as a reporter in Metropolis. At the same time, he’s trying to figure out how to balance his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. The film isn’t just about Superman, though, it features plenty of other DC characters too! Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, played by Milly Alcock, will be joining the story, along with heroes like Mr. Terrific, Green Lantern, and Hawkgirl. Even fan-favorites like Jimmy Olsen and Eve Teschmacher will make an appearance. With a mix of heartfelt storytelling and action-packed moments, 'Superman: Legacy' is turning out to be a huge step forward for the DC Universe. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025, but luckily fans won’t have to wait long to get their first sneak peek!