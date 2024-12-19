'Creature Commandos' Episode 4 gives fans a sneak peek at upcoming DCU heroes

Here's a look at all the DC characters who were seen in a vision of the future DCU in this week's episode of 'Creature Commandos'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for 'Creature Commandos' Episode 4

DC's 'Creature Commandos' Episode 4 titled, 'Chasing Squirrels', drops a huge tease for the future of the DC Universe (DCU). While the episode focuses on the story at hand, it also gives fans a glimpse of some major DC heroes and villains, setting the stage for what’s to come in James Gunn’s new vision for DC. The twist? This all comes from a vision of the future, which hints at some exciting, and maybe even shocking, changes to the DCU we know.

In the episode, the captured Amazonian witch Circe shows Amanda Waller a vision of a world in chaos. It’s a dark future where Princess Ilana, the unexpected threat, leads a bloody war against the world. Heroes fall in battle, and the scene leaves fans wondering just how much of this vision will become reality in the DCU. During this vision, we get to see some of our favorite characters. Here's a full rundown of what happened.

'Creature Commandos' Episode 4 gives a new look at DCU's characters

A still from 'Creature Commandos' (Max)

The vision is chilling, showing Ilana as a powerful villain who’s taken over the world. Among the fallen heroes, we see Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Supergirl, all defeated and left behind on the battlefield. Superman, in particular, stands out, crucified in a powerful, almost biblical image, a throwback to how Superman has been portrayed in movies since 'Superman: The Movie' in 1978. Although we don’t get a full look at Batman, he’s clearly shown in his iconic cape, which leaves us wondering what his DCU costume might look like. Wonder Woman’s appearance also hints at something new, with her classic boots and starry skirt making a comeback, suggesting a shift towards her comic book look, instead of what we saw in the DCEU.

The biggest surprises, though, are the characters we weren’t expecting. Starfire from the Teen Titans makes an appearance among the dead, all but confirming her role in the upcoming 'Teen Titans' movie. Robin is also shown, tying into his confirmed role in 'Batman: The Brave and the Bold'. And, in a fun twist, we get a glimpse of Gorilla Grodd, one of The Flash’s biggest foes. This hints that Grodd might play a role in future DCU stories, maybe even before Flash himself takes center stage. This eerie vision could also be a sign that the DCU is ready to take risks and offer fans something new and unexpected.

'Creature Commandos' Episode 4's future-vision scene sends the internet into a frenzy

A still from 'Creature Commandos' (Max)

Many fans took to X to share their views on 'Creature Commandos' Episode 4, where one said, "The ones spotted: Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Supergirl, Starfire, Robin, Vigilante and Peacemaker. Killer episode, Gorilla Grodd is a cool villain and I could see him teaming up with Lex Luthor," while another added, "This looks so frickin awesome."

"It’s the holy trinity," wrote one fan and another commented, "Superman is still alive All others like wonder woman and Batman etc are stabbed to death." "Damn what happened to JL," asked one concerned fan.

This glimpse into the future of the DCU in 'Creature Commandos' gives fans a lot to look forward to. With familiar heroes facing unexpected fates and new characters like Starfire and Gorilla Grodd making an appearance, it’s clear that James Gunn has big plans for the DC Universe. As the DCU grows, we can expect more surprises, more characters, and a world that will feel fresh and exciting. This episode shows us that the DCU is changing in ways we haven’t seen before, and it’s just the beginning.

