CMA Awards 2024: Beyoncé fans outraged at 'snub' as ceremony completely ignores 'Cowboy Carter' singer

Billy Ray Cyrus has questioned why Beyoncé’s 'Cowboy Carter' didn't make it to the nominations

Fans who tuned in to CMA Awards 2024 on ABC on November 20 were left disappointed by Beyoncé's absence. The singer skipped the event after her country album 'Cowboy Carter' didn't make it to the nominations list. People saw it as a snub especially since the album had the biggest debut of the year for a country album and stayed on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart for weeks.

In September, Kelly Clarkson reacted to Beyoncé’s album not receiving any nominations at the 58th Annual CMA Awards. “I kind of find it fascinating because I feel like those songs were everywhere," she was quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. On the grand premiere of the event, 'Achy Breaky Heart' fame Billy Ray Cyrus shared his thoughts on Beyoncé’s snub.

Billy Ray Cyrus questions Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' CMA snub

On Wednesday, November 20, Billy Ray Cyrus took to his official Instagram handle to congratulate all the CMA nominees. He wrote, "Congratulations to ALL cma nominees! I’m so happy and proud to see country music opening their doors and format to be inclusive to all people, all styles. @lilnasx and I won this award in 2019 for Event Of The Year… but you wouldn’t have seen it because they didn’t air it in the show."

He further expressed his shock over Beyoncé’s snub as he added, "I was surprised to see Beyonce wasn't nominated??? Her album was brilliant… her single ruled. But she knows that. She doesn't need a trophy from the CMA… or permission …. or approval from any of their judges. He concluded with Muhammad Ali's quote that reads, “When ya knock em out…. Ya don’t need no judge“.

Beyoncé’s fans share disappointment as CMA Awards premiere on ABC

Fans of the 43-year-old musical legend are fuming over the snub of her latest album that topped the charts this year. A disappointed fan wrote on X, "Ohh the CMA awards are on. You know we love country and are watching. So excited to see Beyoncé. Oh wait??? She isn’t here??? Yes f*****g haw y’all. Bye girl!!!! You are right there with Bette Midler. A sea shell. Washed up." A fan pointed out, "Whether a fan or not, it’s truly wild to hear Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Peyton Manning talk about this year in country music without even acknowledging Cowboy Carter and the history Beyoncé made in country music."

A user on X acknowledged, "Fantastic Billy Ray Cyrus says the correct. Beyonce was literally snubbed. lol awards are often rigged & sold out." Another comment reads, "I just saw an ad for the CMA awards and got pissed all over again that Beyoncé didn't get any nominations!"

The CMA Awards have certainly left many music fans disappointed, whether it’s because of Beyoncé being overlooked or Chris Stapleton’s wins.

