'Citadel: Diana' unbelievable twist at the end is the perfect cherry on top a superb cake

Set against the picturseque Italy, 'Citadel: Diana' follows the undercover agent Diana Cavalieri

Contains spoilers for 'Citadel: Diana'

MILAN, ITALY: Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis) faces the most profound threat of her life as she returns to Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio) in the season finale of 'Citadel: Diana'. The episode follows the same format as previous episodes, jumping from an 8-year-old plotline to the current day 2030. In the flashback, it is revealed that Diana was formerly the last surviving agent of 'Citadel' before the agency was exterminated by Manticore.

During this period, she also meets Edo for the first time when he inquires about his brother's death. In 2030, Diana returns to Edo and learns about the terrifying weapon Jupiter. What surprises her more is the thought of infusing the third element into Jupiter, which would undoubtedly cause mayhem considering how deadly it is. So, what precisely is the third weapon, and who dies in the season finale of 'Citadel: Diana'?

What is the third weapon in 'Citadel: Diana'?

Matilda Angelis in 'Citadel: Diana' (Amazon Prime Video)

When Diana reunites with Edo, he informs her about the new weapon, which can be disseminated through water supplies. Edo also sheds light on his father Ettore Zani's (Maurizio Lombardi) decision to add a third weapon. Edo explains to Diana how Jupiter functions, detailing that the French component is a miniature interception system that uses biotechnology from the German half to embed itself directly into the human body. In layman's terms, once this chip enters the body, it acts like a parasite, turning the human body into a transmitter and eliminating the need for phone tapping or traditional espionage.

While Edo and Diana emphasize the fact that they can utilize this technology to bring about global peace, he notes that his father intends to add a third weapon capable of killing with the touch of a button, making death appear natural.

Why did Edo Zani give Ettore Zani Jupiter's code in 'Citadel: Diana'?

Lorenzo Cervasio and Maurizio Lombardi in a still from 'Citadel: Diana' ( Amazon MGM Studios/ @marcoghidelli)

While Edo is overjoyed by Diana's return, his father, Ettore, understandably does not share his enthusiasm, further straining their already tense relationship. Later, Edo gives Diana 10 million Jupiter particles, instructing her to memorize the code and scatter them. In the next scene, Ettore expresses his doubts about Diana to his wife, Julia Zani (Thekla Reuten), who confesses that she likes Diana for her help during their time in Paris.

Edo is then seen working in his lab, joyfully contacting his father to inform him that he has successfully integrated the third weapon into Jupiter. His father responds with warmth and affection. In a vulnerable moment, Edo agrees to provide Ettore with the Jupiter codes, but only on the condition that Diana is appointed to oversee Manticore Italy. Ettore seems to be convinced but then calls Matteo (Daniele Paoloni) and plots to get rid of Diana once he learns how to activate Jupiter.

Who kills Ettore Zani in 'Citadel: Diana'?

Maurizio Lombardi in still from 'Citadel: Diana' (Prime Video/@marcogidelli)

Edo learns of his father's betrayal from his mother and tries to call Matteo, but receives no answer. Later, he is seen comfortably seated in front of the television, discussing with his father how the new government can support their activities regarding Jupiter. What appears to be normal quickly takes a severe turn when it is found that the water Ettore drank contains Jupiter. Edo now possesses the remote that could kill Ettore with the push of a button.

Edo threatens his father to stop Matteo from killing Diana, but Ettore remains steadfast, trying to convince his son that Diana is not who she seems. Ettore’s decision not to call Matteo proves fatal, as Edo presses the button, resulting in his father's death. After completing the dispersal, Matteo and Diana fight, resulting in Matteo's death. As Diana exits the room, she pulls out her revolver in case of an assault but discovers that Matteo's men have already been killed. The biggest shock comes when Gabriele (Filippo Nigro) suddenly emerges.

'Citadel: Diana' trailer