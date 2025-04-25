Bob Dylan song brings 'American Idol' judges to their feet — Lionel Richie even ended up hugging him

Originally from Nepal, Arthur Gunn makes his American Idol dream come true with his impressive performance: "You are a rockstar."

Dibesh Pokharel, AKA Arthur Gunn, appeared on 'American Idol' Season 18, mesmerizing the judges with his country music vocals. Originally from Nepal, the 27-year-old singer performed Bob Dylan's 'Girl from the North Country,' and as soon as he finished, Lionel Richie asked him to sing another song, urging him to give some more vocals. Katy Perry also told the hopeful to sing with his eyes open and to make eye contact with the judges during the performance. Gunn then belted out a melodious rendition of 'Have You Ever Seen the Rain?' by Creedence Clearwater Revival, and he nailed it. Luke Bryan was so impressed, he even offered, "Do you want to open for me in the next two weeks?"

Perry picked up on her last advice, "Do you notice the connection when you kept your eyes open, the joy?" prompting a "Yes" from Gunn. She continued, "Because you have such a storyteller voice, and I'm excited for you." Bryan doubled up on the praise and said, "We are going to set you up for global overtaking. What a unique artist you are." The judges were also impressed by Gunn’s humble origin. When Gunn shared that he auditioned inside a bus during the open call in Kansas, Perry exclaimed, "So you just brought your guitar, you came to the bus, and sang your song!" She added, "Arthur, you are going to be a rock star!"

Screenshot of contestant Arthur Gunn from an episode of 'American Idol'(Image Source: YouTube | from an episode of 'American Idol’)

Bryan marvelled, "What a story! This is in the middle of Kansas!" Richie visibly moved, got up from his seat to hug Gunn, and told him with certainty, "You have no idea what this journey is going to be for you." With such compliments, Gunn was destined to go far on the show, and he did. Finishing in second place to Samantha Diaz, Gunn said, “I appreciate your committed support and love. I am grateful and happy to be runner-up in American Idol season 2020 and to be standing where I am."

He also added, "It wouldn’t be possible without you all. Congratulations to all of the other fellow contestants on their upcoming journey," per Entertainment Weekly. Gunn also won the comeback competition for season 19, giving him one more chance at the finale. Gunn was all set to perform a duet with Sheryl Crow on a hit song, 'Everyday is a Winding Road,' but when the moment came, Gunn did not come to the stage, leaving the audience and the judges in shock.

While another contestant from the top 16 took his spot, no explanation was given for Gunn’s absence. Later, Gunn opened up about the reason, "What happened is not much to discuss at this point. It was a last-minute decision, but I couldn't help but say no because of some personal morals and values due to unpleasant environmental experiences. It's not necessary to state it; it is what it is, so I felt like I had to move on," he told the aforementioned outlet. However, he regretted not being able to perform with Sheryl Crow. According to Entertainment Now, Gunn continues to produce music; some of his hit releases include including, 'Jalai Mai,' 'Same Old Town,' 'Kaagbeni,' and 'Khoj.'