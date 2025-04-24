Katy Perry admits she has one big 'American Idol' regret that will haunt her forever: 'I disgraced...'

"I put my reputation on the line," said Katy Perry while talking about her embarrassing moment on 'American Idol'

Katy Perry's seven-year association with 'American Idol' was anything but low-key. Known for powerful vocals and straightforward critiques, Perry grabbed major attention when she joined the singing reality show in 2018. However, the 'Roar' singer surprised everyone when she announced her departure from the show in 2024. Despite her departure, there is an instance from 'American Idol' that Perry confessed will surely haunt her forever.

Katy Perry performs onstage during iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at the Wells Fargo Center oin Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Image Source: Getty Images for iHeartRadio | Photo by Kevin Mazur)

During a Billboard interview for 'American Idol' Season 22, Perry revealed a moment that will "haunt her forever," admitting she put her reputation on the line for a contestant. Sharing her experience as a judge, she recalled a time when she performed a luau for a singer, explaining, "Mine? The girl I did the luau for. What you'll understand is I disgraced myself. I disgraced myself on national television." Perry expressed how much she believed in the contestant's talent, saying, "I put my reputation on the line for a girl who I thought could go to the next round. She deserved it. She had more talent, and she fought for it."

Despite the awkwardness of the moment, she felt proud of her decision, adding, "When we saw her next, she was like a whole different person, and I was so glad that I did that. So I loved that decision, even though it will haunt me for the rest of my life." She humorously acknowledged the lasting impact of the incident, stating, "The luau will probably live on longer than the show. It'll probably be the last thing that they say about me in my life. It was so weird."

This is not the only thing that will haunt Perry, as her awkward wardrobe malfunction in April 2024 also grabbed major attention. While judging a contestant, her silver sculptural crop top broke, making her joke, "It's a family show!" as she kneeled behind the judging panel. Fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie then joked about ratings. Later, Perry returned to her seat, holding a cushion to her chest to protect her modesty, as per Yahoo Entertainment.

After the show aired, she shared a behind-the-scenes video, revealing that several people tried to fix the top before she made her declaration on-air. "I need my top to stay on," Perry told the crew, adding, "If it's not fixed, this show is going to get more than it wanted," while holding a DIY tool. Fellow judge Bryan also offered to help with a pair of scissors, shouting, "I'm going in!" but quickly backed out after examining the top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

In an interview with Access Hollywood after the broadcast, Perry downplayed the incident, saying, "I wouldn't call it a malfunction; I'll just call it an interesting moment on live television." She reflected, "It seems like every season, I'm either tearing the seam of my pants or... I'm just super expressive physically!" Perry also added, "I just love this outfit so much, and I knew I was rolling the dice, but I was like, who cares?"