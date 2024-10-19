Card.io on 'Shark Tank': Here's how you can buy new gamified Pokémon GO-inspired cardio fitness app

Card.io is a new gamified cardio training software that transforms outside walking and jogging into a massive team game of Turf War

AUSTIN, TEXAS: Cardio is a vital part of any exercise regimen, but for most individuals, it may become a boring routine that requires continual encouragement, group inspiration, and incentives. The Card.io software aims to integrate all three by making outdoor cardio more engaging by transforming it into a turf battle.

The software promotes healthy lives with the extra satisfaction of social and personal triumphs, as users venture out to claim virtual areas of their towns for their teams. Co-founder Destin George Bell appeared on Episode 1 of Season 16 of ABC's 'Shark Tank' to sell this novel idea, offering the panelists a rare chance to invest in the fitness sector.

'Shark Tank' Season 16 fitness app Card.i gamifies cardiac exercise (@abc/@christopherwillard)

What is Card.io?

Card.io is an app that gamifies cardiac exercise and community management with the goal of encouraging individuals to love moving on a daily basis. In addition to offering a fun method to encourage regular outdoor exercise with social gamification through games like turf war, city discovery, and more, Card.io helps communities organize, communicate, and interact with their members.

Additionally, the business may be white-labeled for corporate events and benefits for employees. Card.io is revolutionizing cardiovascular fitness by transforming it into a collaborative, interactive game. Card.io's concept is simple yet engaging: as users ride, run, or walk through different areas of their city, they can claim "turf."

The goal of this gamification of outdoor aerobic exercises is to increase the motivation and enjoyment of exercise for people of all fitness levels. The program fosters a feeling of community and healthy competition by enabling users to join teams, compete in virtual events, and win real-world incentives.

'Shark Tank' Season 16 fitness app's concept was co-founded in 2022 by Destin George Bell (@abc/@christopherwillard)

Who is the founder of Card.io?

The concept for Card.io, which Destin co-founded in 2022, was initially conceived during the Covid-19 pandemic. A Louisville, Kentucky native, Destin graduated from the University of Kentucky in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. With limited job opportunities during the pandemic, Destin found himself sleeping on his dad's mattress and losing motivation to work out or engage in outdoor cardio.

He came up with the idea for the software after reflecting on how Pokémon GO gained popularity and demonstrated that those who would not have normally been outside were more willing to do so in a gamified way. Destin successfully entered the fields of content production, B2B SaaS, and real estate after relocating to Austin, Texas, without family support. With the assistance of co-founders Nirav Patel and Max Miranda, he then began developing the Card.io application.

Although the two are no longer with the company, they played a crucial role in helping Destin sell the software and establish its information architecture and digital foundation. Destin serves as the CEO of Card.io, with Max Miranda as the Chief Technology Officer and Nirav Patel as the Chief Product Officer. By establishing a friendly turf war-style rivalry among their customers, they put the main premise into practice.

Destin George Bell is the founder of the company Card.io featured in 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 1 (@abc/@christopherwillard)

What is the cost and how to buy Card.io?

A user may join or start a team after installing the free software from their website. Any aerobic activity that team members engage in, such as running, dog walking, or riding a bike through a region, will earn them points. After that, their team would claim these places, making them accessible to other users on the map. They will produce coins that they may employ both offensively and defensively for every block of land they possess.

While the defenders can use coins to protect their blocks, other teams can attempt to capture their territories by passing through them. As one levels up and spends funds on their local victories, more powerups and mechanisms become available. Although the software is now only accessible to iOS users via the Apple Store, the development team has established a waitlist for Android users and plans to release it for the operating system shortly.

Users have positive reviews on the website, including, "When I get the [turf stolen] notification, it immediately makes me want to go back out for a run" and "It tracks all my stats, but now there’s a new element of competition to my run." One user further added, "I find myself zig-zagging across my neighborhood on runs just to claim that little bit of extra turf."

Destin George Bell and his mother pitched their company Card.io in 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 1 (@abc/@christopherwillard)

Where is Card.io now?

Under the capable leadership of 25-year-old Destin, the Card.io app has been growing steadily. In May 2024, the entrepreneur secured $100,000 in investment for his Austin-based company after winning the Render Capital Competition. The program now has over 10,000 regular users in 385 cities and 65 countries, despite the limitation.

Destin and his team continue to regularly add new features and fix bugs in the app. Since his main investor and advisory group were also responsible for the development of Pokémon Go, the entrepreneur is also being guided by the appropriate people.

As the user base of the Card.io app grows, the team is actively working to address concerns related to privacy and security. Even if the conversion of the territory is visible in real-time, the software makes sure that certain individuals and their movements are hidden from those outside of their team.

In order to enable users to embrace total anonymity by concealing their digital imprint, they have also implemented a ghost mode. Teams using the app now have access to their own chat groups and feeds thanks to the new Premium Teams functionality.

Another element of the clan structure is the ability of teams to create events and challenges for members. Along with other app advancements, the functionality is part of Destin's effort to increase revenues and MRR (Monthly Recurring Revenue) in 2024.

With its impending Android rollout and the addition of premium features that should increase user engagement and revenue, Card.io is well-positioned for exponential growth. In the upcoming years, the firm is anticipated to establish a substantial sector in the digital fitness market thanks to its creative gamification of exercise and robust investor support.

'Shark Tank' Season 16 fitness app Card.io now has over 10,000 regular users in 385 cities and 65 countries (@abc/@christopherwillard)

Who stole the deal?

Rashaun Williams and Daymond John both invested in Card.io, while the company came in asking $150K for 5%. Despite being in its infancy, Card.io tackles a major public health concern.

The software seeks to offer a pleasant and entertaining way to encourage more individuals to be active, as the majority of Americans do not reach the recommended daily standards for aerobic activity. Standing apart in a competitive fitness app industry is a difficulty Card.io confronts as it develops further.

However, it could have an advantage in drawing in and keeping people searching for a novel approach to fitness monitoring because of its distinctive approach to gamifying cardio and encouraging community involvement.

Rashaun Williams and Daymond John invested in Card.io in 'Shark Tank' Season 16 episode 1 (@abc/@christopherwillard)

'Shark Tank' Season 16, Episode 2, airs on ABC on Friday, 25 October 2024, at 8 pm ET. For those who miss the episode, it will be available on demand the following day and on Hulu. Additionally, viewers can explore past seasons and episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.