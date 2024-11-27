Cameron Wright's 'The Voice' journey ends early after Michael Bublé's bold move

Cameron Wright's departure was unfortunate, but that's part of the game called 'The Voice'

Cameron Wright compared the selection of Whitney Houston's 'Exhale (Shoop Shoop)' as their performance song to a "tap on the shoulder" from their grandmother, who shared her songs with them when they were youngsters and assured them that the world would hear them sing them someday. However, this song selection ultimately backfired, as the singer was unexpectedly eliminated from 'The Voice' Season 26 during the Tuesday, November 26 episode.

Their story has resonated as much as their skillful instrument when they first took the stage. According to Cameron, their grandmother would sit them down to listen to the songs they sang, confident that one day, everyone would hear them. She was right.

Cameron La Diva Wright got eliminated ahead of 'The Voice' Season 26 Live Show (Instagram/@cameronwrightladiva)

Cameron Wright took on Whitney Houston during 'The Voice' Season 26 Playoffs

Cameron performed Whitney Houston's 'Exhale (Shoop Shoop)'. Her strong voice is well known. Cameron was, too. It was a unique choice to use a non-generic Whitney Houston song as their music for this occasion.

Cameron's performance was flawless in every way. In their purple jacket, they appear like movie stars. As though they had been playing for decades, they command the stage. They needed to show off Cameron's tender side just now.

Michael Buble's poor song choice cost Cameron Wright in 'The Voice' Season 26

Once again, the song choice felt mediocre. However, there’s no doubt that Cameron could handle Houston’s powerful vocals. Although Cameron sounded stunning and delivered a well-controlled performance, they could have had a much greater moment with a more expansive song choice.

Perhaps Michael Buble intended to save 'Run to You' till the very end. After Cameron's performance, their coach described it as "elite."

Michael Bublé's song selection ultimately cost Cameron Wright in 'The Voice' Season 26 (Facebook/@michaelbuble)

Cameron Wright wronged by Michael Buble's decision in 'The Voice' Season 26 Playoffs

Of the four coaches, Michael had to make one of the hardest choices. Gwen Stefani's recent selections have been a disaster, while Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire made excellent choices. He could follow some of Michael's instructions.

Based on the trend of the entire season, Cameron should have been one of the two advancing. Regardless, a prominent voice was on the verge of leaving the competition. As the 'Fab Five' were on the verge of becoming the 'Tremendous Two,' Michael dismissed Cameron. Cameron's departure was very unfortunate, but that's just the nature of the game.

It's up to the fans now that the Top 8 has been decided! There will undoubtedly be some painful choices made during the Live Semi-Finals due to the outstanding performances.

'The Voice' coach Michael Buble eliminated Cameron Wright (NBC)

'The Voice' Season 26 airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET and Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on NBC. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.