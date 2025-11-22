Netflix reveals major character's first look as 'Bridgerton' Season 4 gears up for much-awaited release

The show's creators unveiled the first look of Ha's Sophie leaving social media in a tizzy

'Bridgerton' Season 4 is one of the most-awaited romantic dramas of 2026, and Netflix had an early treat for the show's faithful. Starring Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, the fourth instalment focuses on the complex and forbidden love story between Benedict and Sophie Baek. Earlier this week, the show's creators unveiled the first look of Ha's Sophie leaving social media in a flurry.

Do we rise to the occasion or do we bury oneself deeper amidst society’s secrets? We shall find out soon enough… Bridgerton Season 4 shall arrive in two parts, Part 1: January 29; Part 2: February 26. pic.twitter.com/A9t8FDOC58 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) October 13, 2025

"Dearest Readers, it would seem we have a new face in the ton. This author can only wonder what we shall see of Miss Sophie Baek this season..." the clip was captioned. The video shows Sophie entering the frame in her maid's dress, her hair tied in a bun, and in maid attire. She turns towards the camera with her hands behind her back as the frame cuts. The upcoming eight-episode season sees the couple first meet at the masquerade ball.

Ha appears dressed as the Lady in Silver, with her identity concealed behind a mask. She later reappears at the Bridgerton house as a maid, with Benedict failing to recognize her. Season 3 put the spotlight on Penelope and Colin's love story, with the former revealed to be Lady Whistledown.

Per Tudum, "Season 4 turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down. That is, until an enthralling woman captures Benedict’s attention at Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball. While Benedict knows his love interest as only the Lady in Silver, she’s actually Sophie, a resourceful maid with her own secrets and dreams."

Show star Thompson also told the outlet about what fans could look forward to in the new season. "The scripts that Jess [Brownell] and her team have come up with are dynamite," he said. "They’re really, really, really exciting,” the actor says. “The storyline is a bit of a twist on ‘Cinderella.’ You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them. It’s really exciting to have that woven into the world that we know of Bridgerton … It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable."

"What’s striking about Season 4," Thompson added, "is that it’s the struggle between a proper old-school fairy tale — the romance of it — and the actual reality of the world. Season 4 pulls back the curtain of the over-the-top households of the ton and introduces some of the people who keep these aristocratic clans running."

Bridgerton season 4 will arrive on Netflix in two parts. The first one airs on January 29, and the second one will air on February 26. Meanwhile, fans can catch the three seasons so far on Netflix.