'Breathless' Ending Explained: What happens to Dr Jésica? Medical drama ends with startling development

Contains spoilers for 'Breathless'

VALENCIA, SPAIN: The last episode of Netflix's medical drama 'Breathless' is set against the backdrop of a stormy night, which wreaked havoc for both medical personnel and patients due to Joaquín Sorolla's poor infrastructure. Patricia Segura (Najwa Nimri) is dealing with a more severe problem than the stormy night as she learns that experimental chemotherapy is the only option for her worsening health.

On the other side, the hospital is overcrowded, and the power loss is generating major problems. Against this, Dr Jésica (Blanca Suárez) and Dr Beil's (Manu Ríos) secret affair intensify but is threatened by a shocking development towards the end of the episode.

Did the power outage disrupt Patricia’s critical surgery in 'Breathless'?

Najwa Nimri in a still from 'Breathless' (@netflix)

As the hospital battles the unruly weather and a power outage, a gloomy layer forms over Patricia's surgery owing to hepatic hemorrhage produced by metastases. While the hurdles were obviously significant, without power, the chances of success were slim, but with the assistance of Dr Pilar (Aitana Sánchez-Gijón), the operation was completed successfully.

After surgery, Dr Nestor Moa (Borja Luna) expresses her gratitude to Dr Pilar, who reminds him that it is difficult to operate on someone you are afraid of losing. Nevertheless, their conversation is abruptly cut short when Dr Pilar is informed about her about her son Oscar's overdose. The bewildered doctor rushes to the emergency department and assures her son that she will assist him.

What did Dr Nestor Moa tell Patricia in 'Breathless'?

Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Manu Ríos in a still from 'Breathless' (@netflix)

On the other side, Dr Jésica skillfully removes the blades from the stomach of a patient who attempted suicide. When the patient, Manu, awakens, Dr Jésica attempts to reason with him, but Manu in return blames her for not letting him die.

The hospital is in disarray due to a power outage, and May helps the staff with it. When the electricity is restored, she experiences the shock of her life when she discovers that her newly born daughter is missing, and she knows that it must be Rocio's doing.

Patricia wakes up after the successful operation and is relieved to find Dr Moa by her side. The doctor promises her that everything will work out in her favor since they will have time to plan their next steps following this successful procedure. At the same time, Dr Moa hints at his likeness for Patrica by stating that he wants them to remain friends, which Patrica cheekily reciprocates.

Will Jsica be able to control the unruly patient in 'Breathless'?

Blanca Suárez and Manu Ríos in a still from 'Breathless' (@netflix)

As the episode develops, it is revealed that Lluís Jornet Blasco (Alfonso Bassave) is aware of Dr Biel and Dr Jésica's secret affair and threatens the man to keep away from his girlfriend while he awaits a response to his marriage proposal.

In the next scene, Patrica contacts Jaume and informs him that she is willing to relinquish her post as president, but she absolutely needs experimental chemotherapy. Now, this step of Patricia is based on the development that happened earlier in the episode, where Dr Moa reminded her that experimental chemotherapy is costly and can only be administered to patients who follow specific restrictions. While no information concerning the rules is disclosed in the episode, Patricia did recognize that her own policies were now costing her life. Patricia took this drastic action in an attempt to save herself.

In the concluding moments of 'Breathless,' a dramatic incident developed as a badly wounded Dr Jésica is shown lying in her own pool of blood, which is most likely done by Manu. The season concludes with Dr Biel attempting to wake Dr Jésica awake.

