How much does a Landman get paid? Inside one of America's most stressful, and profitable jobs

'Landman', like Taylor Sheridan’s other shows, explores power struggles, betrayals, and rugged landscapes. This time, the setting is the Texas oil fields, specifically the Permian Basin. Based on the Boomtown podcast, the series highlights how the basin is 'reshaping the world’s climate, economy, even our geopolitics.' With stakes that high, you might think a 'landman' like Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy Norris would be raking in the cash. Not quite.

In the premiere, Norris admits he’s drowning in debt. By Episode 2 titled, 'Dreamers and Losers', he claims workers who died in a fiery explosion earned $180,000 a year. In reality, landmen’s salaries vary widely and often fall short of such figures.

How much does a Landman actually get paid?

The exact salary of a landman is tough to nail down, as figures vary across sources. Indeed estimates an annual average of $101,989, while ZipRecruiter lists a slightly higher $103,583. Both fall far short of the $180,000 Norris cites in 'Dreamers and Losers', though experience might explain the gap. Petroleum landmen can earn up to $118,000 annually, while those working for industry giant Chevron make a staggering $194,584 per year. Ultimately, a landman’s salary depends on factors like their employer, workload, and grueling hours. Norris mentions shifts lasting 12 hours a day, seven days a week, making six-figure paychecks possible, though hardly routine.

For Norris, however, the role goes beyond standard landman duties. As a 'crisis executive,' his job involves cleaning up oil field messes both literal and figurative. When a plane crashes, he knows which lawyer to call. When the situation calls for manipulation, he pressures a cop to file a fraudulent report. From the first episode, where he narrowly avoids being killed by a drug cartel and brokers land rights under duress, it’s clear his role is far from ordinary. "Babysit the owners, babysit the crews. Then manage the police and the press when the babies refuse to be sat," Norris says, swigging beer. The relentless stress of his job and the cost of his presumed cocktail of medications likely explains his mounting debt.

What is 'Landman' about?

It’s no shock that Landman takes some liberties with the facts, Taylor Sheridan’s shows are known for their big personalities and even bigger conflicts. From 'Yellowstone' to its spinoffs, 'Lioness', and 'Tulsa King', Sheridan thrives on heightened drama. However, 'Landman' has roots in reality, thanks to co-creator Christian Wallace. Wallace, who created and hosted the 'Boomtown' podcast that inspired the show, worked closely with Sheridan to bring authenticity to the series. "Some of the storylines involving I don’t want to give too much away some of the characters they meet there have heightened drama," Wallace told Collider. "But as far as the work and the dangers on the rig, risking life and limb, that’s all very, very real."

Those dangers come into sharp focus with Norris’s son, Cooper (Jacob Lofland). On his first day as a landman, Cooper faces hazing from his coworkers and narrowly avoids a deadly fall. But that pales in comparison to the fiery climax of the premiere, where an oil well explosion leaves Cooper as the sole survivor. While Landman might fudge the numbers when it comes to landman salaries, it doesn’t shy away from portraying the perilous reality of oil field work—a tension that has proven to be a major draw for viewers.