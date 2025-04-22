5 wild 'Dancing with the Stars' moments you totally forgot happened (yes, even the cheating scandal)

‘DWTS’ has been around for 20 years, but we still cannot get over these 5 super crazy, and shocking moments

'Dancing With the Stars' has quite a wacky concept, and considering that the show has been running for 20 years now with 33 seasons down, it won't be a surprise to see the vast number of jaw-dropping moments it has had. From romance rumors to controversial rules, 'DWTS' has gone on to become a breeding ground for controversial and wild moments. The ABC-produced show has a glitzy lineup that brings together famous faces and professional dancers, it’s only natural that sparks (and scandals) would fly.

1. Did you know the entire 'DWTS' cast was down with Swine Flu?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough)

As reported by Collider, in season 9 of the show, the entire cast of 'DWTS' got sick with the swine flu, an influenza virus that had the whole world in sweats, literally and figuratively. The flu began with Derek Hough, as his symptoms included tiredness and severe sweating; his condition got so severe that he couldn't perform anymore. Various other contestants who got the flu were Lacey Schwimmer, Karina Smirnoff, and Aaron Carter. This was the year 2009, which meant that the entire world was struck by this virus as a whole pandemic was underway.

2. Cheating scandal on 'DWTS'? Yes, you heard that right

Dating rumors aren't new to 'DWTS'. When a dancing duo is so up close performing and rehearsing for days, we can't be the ones to judge when sparks end up flying. Similar to 'DWTS' pros Emma Slater and Alan Bersten’s dating rumors, Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko sparked rumors of having an extramarital affair. This, sadly, wasn't as romantic as the other rumors, as Glen was married to Elena Samodanova, and as soon as the dancer duo got eliminated, Elena threw in the towel as well. "I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split. "It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life," Stause, 39, said in a post on her Instagram Story, as reported by People.

3. When 'DWTS' stage turned into a protest ground

That said, things have even taken a violent turn during the show. Ryan Lochte, after sparking a huge controversy in the Olympics, continued on the show with partner Cheryl Burke. However, after coming back from the Olympics, while the judges were giving the duo feedback, a man tried to rush to the stage wearing an anti-Lochte shirt as he tried to tackle Lochte. While he was apprehended by security guards with security measures being made stricter to avoid incidents like this, it was an incident that continues to be quite wild.

4. Remember Sara Evans? Take a look at her controversial 'DWTS' exit

The glamorous life of reality TV shows often takes a backseat when life happens, and that is exactly what happened with Sara Evans, as she had to abruptly quit the show owing to her divorce. This affected her family very much, which is why she had to leave. Evans was beloved by the judges and the audience and was a great performer. However, despite being a frontrunner, she had to leave the show in week 6 to handle her family situation, which had gotten out of hand.

5. Finally, when the worst dancer ever set foot on 'DWTS'

Another funny yet crazy instance is of American rapper and record producer Master P being on 'DWTS.' Originally the spot was supposed to be taken by Master P's son; however, owing to some unforeseen circumstances, he had to step in. And did he do the job well? Well, there is no easy way to put it: the rapper was a horrendous dancer, and despite making his way to week 4, his dance moves didn't improve at all. Amusingly, he even refused to wear the ballroom shoes, as he wanted to wear his own sneakers since he deemed them 'lucky.' While Master P was kicked out, to date he has a record of the lowest score ever given on the show, with 8 points.