'DWTS' pros fuel their romance rumors but fans have one major question: 'Why would...'

‘Dancing with the Stars’ pros Emma Slater and Alan Bersten’s dating rumors aren’t new. US Weekly reported back in October 2024 that the 'DWTS' pros had been “hooking up” for a while now. In the same month, a Reddit user posted an image from Twitter where Slater and Bersten were allegedly seen holding hands. Considering the duo are known to be expressive performers, this could’ve just been them having good chemistry. However, fans on Reddit thought otherwise. One user noted, “I’ve been hearing about these two for 3 years, so if they ever come out publicly, it’s literally the worst kept secret lol,” reiterating how long this romance might have been going on.

Screenshot uploaded by a fan on Reddit where ‘DWTS’ pros Emma Slater and Alan Bersten are seen holding hands (Image Source: Reddit | Brilliant_Piece_7462)

Another user pointed out yet another hilarious point: “I think people are done with this schtick, like just come out bros, we all know (imagine if it’s not true).” What if all of this speculation has been for nothing? What if fans had been grasping at straws all this while? That would've been quite funny if not for the recently posted TikTok video on Slater’s official page. The video sees the adorable duo bobbing their heads to a trending tune, part of a couples challenge on TikTok where couples bob their heads to the sound of the tune.

The video was captioned “iykyk 😊,” which sent fans into a frenzy. Comments poured in, with excited reactions like “CHAT OH MY GOD FINALLY.” “Please someone tell me that they’re together. They’re so dang cute together!!!” and ofcourse, the ever-persistent “KISS DAMMIT.” However, there was a catch. The video was posted on April 1, on April Fool’s Day. This had many fans skeptical, with the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ subreddit having a whole Reddit thread on this where many fans pointed out some interesting things.

One user made an interesting comment stating, “Why would they do it on April Fools though? This feels like when Courtney and Shayne from Smosh announce their real marriage on April Fool’s day. I’m not an Emma and Alan relationship denier by the way. I 100% believe they are together, but they love messing with their fans and I find it hilarious.” This further reiterated the theory that the duo may, in fact, be together and the April Fool’s post was just their way of throwing the fans off. Another user made a valid point: “Honestly they’re both grown adults they shouldn’t have to “hard launch” their relationship on social media to have fans/haters mainly believe that they’re dating. If you see their snaps it’s pretty clear that they’re dating lol.”

This further cemented the fact that fans are convinced the duo is dating. Another user made a very mature comment that probably stood out from the rest, “People need to just let everyone live. The comments everywhere are wild on all sides and it’s too much.” With fame comes the spotlight and not everyone usually likes the latter, which could explain why Slater and Bersten are being tight-lipped about their relationship if there is one to begin with.