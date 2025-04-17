The one rule on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ that sparks the most drama each season

"It is actually a rule," said Judge Carrie Ann Inaba while talking about the controversial 'Lift rule'

Popular for its unique premise of pairing a celebrity with a professional dancer, 'Dancing with the Stars' has been grabbing major headlines ever since it premiered in 2005. While the dancing show boasts of a variety of dance styles, one of the most discussed elements remains the 'lift rule.' So much so that judges pay close attention to ensure contestants follow the strict rule, making it one of the most discussed dance moves.

Carrie Ann Inaba attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

Before talking about the famous rule, let's just understand what this lift actually is. Lifts are visually stunning dance elements that showcase trust, strength, and coordination, but they require precision and carry risks if done improperly, as per EW Motion Therapy. Each participant in a lift must perform their specific role with precision, demonstrating full-body strength, power, balance, and stability to execute and maintain the lift successfully.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba explained in a 2017 Facebook post that 'Dancing with the Stars' upholds the "no lifts" rule in proper ballroom and Latin dances to showcase the show's roots in traditional dance competitions. Backed by NDCA guidelines, the rule ensures fairness by leveling the playing field for contestants of all ages and physical abilities, as per Parade. "If lifts were allowed in every dance," she noted, "people would start doing lifts to make their dances visually exciting... but it wouldn't be fair."

Inaba further clarified that she did not create the 'Dancing with the Stars' lift rule, stating on Parade.com, "It is actually a rule. I didn't make it up. The producers have had this rule in place since the first season. I know it upsets people, but it is a rule." Known as the strictest enforcer of the rule among the judges, Inaba stressed her commitment to fairness, saying, "Just to clarify, I do not get any joy in docking a point for breaking a rule. Rules are rules, and I do my best to enforce them."

During the 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 premiere, Inaba strictly enforced the lift rule, docking NFL star Vernon Davis and partner Peta Murgatroyd a point for their foxtrot to 'All of Me.' She explained, "There was a lift — her feet came off the ground," referring to Murgatroyd, as per Oprah Daily. However, confusion arose among viewers when, shortly afterward, Jeannie Mai performed a salsa with Brandon Armstrong that included an even more dramatic lift, where she rose high into the air "and upside down!" Regardless, Inaba did not deduct any points for that move.

Viewers were confused as to why Murgatroyd lifting just a few inches off the ground led to a point deduction, while Mai's dramatic upside-down spin was allowed without penalty. Inaba also clarified the lift rule by stating, "Over the years, we have expanded our dance styles to include dances such as the jitterbug, Argentine tango, the Charleston, salsa, jazz, and contemporary, where lifts are allowed." Inaba explained that Davis lost a point because lifts aren't allowed in the foxtrot, while Mai wasn't penalized since lifts are permitted in the salsa.