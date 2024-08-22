Will Quinn Martin get evicted? 'Big Brother' Season 26 star attempts to expose secret alliances

'Big Brother' Season 26 star Quinn Martin sabotages his both alliances

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Big Brother' Season 26 houseguest Quinn Martin has recently played his dumbest move which has doubled down his chances of elimination. During the latest Veto meeting, Quinn decided to "make things really uncomfortable" and ended up betraying the trust of his own alliance members.

He was afraid that HOH Tucker Des Lauriers had been targeting him and decided to show his loyalty towards him while sabotaging his alliances. Quinn exposed secret alliances 'The Collective' and 'The Pentagon' and revealed Brooklyn Rivera and Chelsie Baham as its leaders. Quinn notably has been involved internally in both alliances and was well aware of the members and their strategies.

Quinn expected that Tucker's support would save him from elimination but exposing both alliances in front of all houseguests only led to losing everyone's trust. Now if he failed to win the upcoming AI Arena challenge and lands on the eviction block, the houseguests will definitely vote to evict him.

'Big Brother' Season 26 star Quinn Martin (@cbs)

'Big Brother' star Quinn Martin attempts to persuade HOH Tucker

'Big Brother' star Quinn Martin recently became a victim of Brooklyn Rivera's well-strategized plan to turn HOH Tucker Des Lauriers against him. During the Veto competition, Brooklyn throws Tucker's clothes everywhere and blames Quinn hoping for his eviction. Tucker was furious over the messy room and went to confront Quinn. However, Quinn was a step ahead of Brooklyn and tried "radical honesty" to persuade and gain the trust of Tucker.

He admitted to Tucker that he told Brooklyn that she was HOH's target. Tucker then asked him about the clothes and Quinn denied it. Tucker was willing to believe that Quinn wasn’t the one who did it. Quinn also claimed that he had never planned to continue his alliance with The Pentagon and it was always his plan to flip on them which notably re-established Tucker's trust in him.

'Big Brother' star Quinn Martin attempts to persuade HOH Tucker (@cbs)

Quinn Martin competes to win the Veto competition

'Big Brother' Season 26 houseguest Quinn Martin has recently competed in a Veto competition, 'Hide-n-Go Veto'. Unfortunately, he failed to win the veto power. During the challenge, the players need to hide a veto memory card in the house so that no one can find it first.

Quinn hid his card in a garment bag while in a time crunch. However, he was first to find fellow contestant, Brooklyn Rivera's memory card from his dirty bag and eliminated her from the competition. Unfortunately, Quinn didn't remain in the competition for very long as Cam Sullivan-Brown found his memory card in the garment bag and eliminated him from the competition. Tucker Des Lauriers notably won the Veto power this week as well.

'Big Brother' Season 26 star Quinn Martin competes to win the Veto competition (@cbs)

Catch stirring drama in new episodes of 'Big Brother' Season 26 on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 pm ET and on Sundays at 9 pm ET on CBS. The new episodes will also be available to stream on Paramount+.