Breaking the pact: 'Big Brother' houseguests's game-changing votes shake Pentagon's alliance

The Pentagaon, one of the strongest alliances of the house, has been in danger lately

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In a dramatic turn of events on 'Big Brother' Season 26, Kimo Apaka, T’Kor Clottey, and Joseph Rodriguez have significantly shifted the power dynamics in the house with their game-changing vote. During the live eviction on August 18, 2024, these three houseguests made a bold move that led to the collapse of the Pentagon Alliance, a major group that had been central to the game’s strategy.



The Pentagon Alliance, which included Quinn Martin, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Brooklyn Rivera, was a strong coalition that had been running the house with a firm grip. However, Kimo, T’Kor, and Joseph’s decision to vote against their former allies, Cedric Hodges from The Collective Alliance, marked a dramatic shift in allegiance. This vote was crucial as it led to Cedric's eviction and the disintegration of the Pentagon Alliance. Kimo, T’Kor, and Joseph's decision to betray their alliance can be attributed to several factors.



T’Kor, who had been wavering between loyalties, chose to align with Tucker Des Lauriers and his new alliance, The Five Pointz. This move was influenced by the rising power of The Five Pointz and their potential to control future game outcomes. By voting against Cedric, T’Kor solidified her position within this new group. Similarly, Kimo and Joseph’s alignment with T’Kor and Tucker was driven by strategic interests. Kimo and Joseph saw an opportunity to gain favor with Tucker and other key players in The Five Pointz, positioning themselves more favorably for future alliances and safety in the house.



Cedric Hodges scared of Pentagon's future

Cedric Hodges is worried about the future of the Pentagon alliance after Tucker Des Lauriers won the Head of Household competition. Cedric, who was evicted recently, shared his concerns about how Tucker’s win could impact the alliance's stability. He noted that Brooklyn Rivera, who had been a strong supporter of Cedric, would now face tough challenges due to Tucker’s new position of power.



Cedric expressed his fears about the alliance’s prospects, stating to US Weekly, “Brooklyn is gonna have a really hard time because she campaigned for me so hard. I believe that the other two, Cam and Chelsie, kind of spread their lies and deceit so they can roll with it. I don’t know how they’re gonna fare.” Cedric's worries stem from the possibility that Tucker’s victory could further destabilize the Pentagon. Cedric also mentioned his view on Tucker's game strategy, saying, “Tucker won the wall comp. Makes sense. So they’re in trouble.”

What is the Pentagon alliance on 'Big Brother'?

In 'Big Brother 26', the Pentagon alliance is a crucial power bloc composed of five strategic players: Kimo Apaka, T'Kor Clottey, Brooklyn Rivera, Janelle Peters, and Heather Woods. This group has emerged as a formidable force due to their collective strategic and skills to stay together.

The Pentagon operates as a tight-knit group, using their combined skills to influence nominations and evictions. Their strategy involves maintaining control by making calculated moves and managing their alliances effectively. The alliance was initially made up of five key members: Kimo Apaka, T'Kor Clottey, Brooklyn Rivera, Janelle Peters, and Heather Woods. Together, they use their combined abilities to shape the course of the game and maintain control over the house.