Big Brother’s Kimo Apaka and T'Kor Clottey rule week 5 with clever moves

'Big Brother' Season 26 stars Kimo Apaka and T'Kor Clottey make strategic moves in week 5

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Kimo Apaka and T'Kor Clottey are dead serious about making a big impact on 'Big Brother 26' in Week 5 with strategic moves. Both Kimo and T'Kor voted against their former alliance, The Pentagon, during the live eviction on August 18, 2024. It was a big shock for that alliance to see these two votes against them, which basically put them in bad shape starting from now on, while it shows bad coordination of efforts and their ability to retain some influence around the house. With the breakup of The Pentagon, Kimo and T'Kor have set themselves to be center-stage players in the shifting power dynamics. Deviating from the vote of their previous alliance partners just goes to show that these two are willing to make dynamic, self-serving moves rather than staying with a failing group.

Now, Kimo and T'Kor are into building relationships with other houseguests. Strategic voting and actions have paid dividends for the attention of players like Tucker and Joseph, now considering alliances with them. This places Kimo and T'Kor at the core of things as those players whose votes could turn the scale in anybody's favor. However, Kimo and T'Kor have subtly held their ground, hardly giving away what will surely place them as immediate targets against other houseguests. This low-profile strategy holds them back from becoming immediate targets when they need to make a move. Overall, what has made Kimo Apaka and T'Kor Clottey very dominant this Week 5 is their ability to break alliances, form new alliances, and make premeditated moves while flying under the radar. This is what makes them both highly influential players in this game right now.

T'Kor switching alliances from The Collective to The Five Pointz

One of the biggest moves this season of 'Big Brother' was when T'Kor Clottey decided to switch sides from 'The Collective' to 'The Five Pointz'. Throughout the competition, she was paired with Quinn Martin in 'The Collective', which at that point was an alliance so dominant. But he was asked to make a hard decision: either remain loyal to the established group or join Tuck Des Lauriers in his new alliance. T'Kor showed boldness to decide on a change.

A lack of confidence in her own alliance notwithstanding, T'Kor proceeded to form an alliance with 'The Five Pointz', which included Tucker, Kimo Apaka, and Joseph Rodriguez. It was the growing power of the 'Five Pointz' and its instant, juicy perks, such as saving Tucker's showmance, Rubina Bernabe, from eviction, that led her to take this step.

'Big Brother' Season 26 stars Kimo Apaka and T'Kor Clottey (@cbs)

Aftermath of T'Kor's switch: Power dynamics shifting and new alliances

That move by T'Kor to flip sides has really changed the dynamics of the game, marking a rather eventful change in the power shift at the house. It led to the eviction of Cedric Hodges, which was a big blow to 'The Collective'. This change in power reset the alliances in the house, proving how group dynamics in Big Brother are so volatile.

Now, this new alliance will help them play a very key role in dominating the game with what they had just won, setting them on a defining path. T'Kor's switch doesn't only aid 'The Five Pointz', but also identifies her as one of the most influential players whose strategic decisions are able to change the course of the game. But overall, what T'Kor Clottey has done is reshuffle the alliances and set up future conflicts and power struggles. With this bold move, she now becomes a central player in the house, with new dynamics set in the unfolding drama that is 'Big Brother' Season 26.