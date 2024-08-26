Will AI Instigator sabotage Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe's showmance? 'Big Brother' twist leaves player in tears

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Big Brother' Season 26 houseguests Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe have been enjoying their budding showmance. However, the houseguests's romance recently landed in jeopardy with the introduction of a new twist 'AI Instigator'. Tucker won AI Instigator and now he had to spread misinformation to win $20,000. Tucker picked a tough way and used his partner Rubina leaving her in tears. He chose Quinn Martin's avatar to declare that the house should have evicted Rubina during the previous voting ceremony because "Tucker wouldn't have been able to handle it." The houseguests were left baffled by the message leaving Rubina concerned.

She wanted to know why someone would put her name in there to make her seem like a threat. Tucker took Rubina to the HOH room to console her but his plans had already been backfired. Tucker was trying to "clear the air" in a quirky way so that they wouldn't have to hide their showmance but things messed up jeopardizing their connection.

'Big Brother' Season 26 stars Rubina Bernabe and Tucker Des Lauriers showmance in jeopardy (@cbs)

'Big Brother' Season 26's live feed exposed Tucker Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe's romance

'Big Brother' Season 26 houseguests Tucker Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe were caught enjoying intimate moments during the live feed of the Paramount+ show. In a viral clip from the live feed, Tucker and Rubina were in the bed together without clothes.

The Paramount+ show duo tried to hide their bare bodies with a bedsheet as they enjoyed a live makeout session. The couple has also been spotted kissing multiple times despite being aware of the fact that the cameras are everywhere in the house.

'Big Brother' Season 26 houseguests Rubina Bernabe and Tucker Lauriers are in a showmance (@cbs)

What is 'Big Brother' Season 26's 'AI Instigator' twist?

'Big Brother' Season 26 has recently introduced a new twist, 'AI Instigator'. In this, America voted for a houseguest who wanted to be given the power of the 'AI Instigator.' The selected houseguest can use AI avatars of any of the remaining houseguests to spread rumors and misinformation.

The 'AI Instigator' power notably lasts for a week and the next houseguest will be selected to stir chaos next week. The voters can also choose to reward the selected houseguest with either $0, $5,000, $10,000, or $20,000.

'Big Brother' Season 26 star Tucker Lauriers won 'AI Instigator' power (@cbs)

Catch stirring drama in new episodes of 'Big Brother' Season 26 on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 pm ET and on Sundays at 9 pm ET on CBS. The new episodes will also be available to stream on Paramount+