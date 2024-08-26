Who is 'Big Brother' Season 26 Week 6's HOH? CBS show star's reign sparks fears among houseguests

'Big Brother' Season 26 star T’Kor Clottey leads Week 6's HOH competition

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Big Brother' Season 26 has recently crowned T’Kor Clottey as its Week 6's Head of House. T’Kor competed with other houseguests in a sound and video-based question-and-answer contest 'Sound Bites' and she notably won the competition threatening other houseguests with their spots in the house.

During the latest challenge, Angela Murray and Quinn Martin were first to be eliminated after they answered the question wrong followed by Leah Peters, Kimo Apaka, Makensy Manbeck, and Cam Brown. T’Kor was notably excited for her new position but the houseguests weren't.

Multiple houseguests have been at odds with T’Kor and they were afraid that she could put anyone on eviction block. Cam and Angela was notably worried that he could be in trouble this week. Meanwhile, Makensy was wondered why everyone was following T’Kor around "like lost puppies."

Who are 'Big Brother' Season 26 Week 6's nominees?

'Big Brother' Season 26 Week 6's HOH T'Kor Clottey was put in a risky position while picking nominees as she has been playing the middle between multiple and overlapping groups of houseguests. The nomination definitely jeopardized her alliance.

During the nomination ceremony, T'Kor revealed the digital portraits of Makensy Manbeck, Cam Sullivan Brown and Tucker Des Lauriers as her three nominees. T'Kor announced while revealing nominees that making the decision was difficult for her considering the smaller pool of people to choose from. She also hoped that one of them would win the veto challenge to take themselves off the block.

'Big Brother' Season 26 HOH T'Kor Clottey forms a new alliance

'Big Brother' Season 26 HOH T'Kor Clottey has been in an alliance with almost all the houseguests and recently formed another one. The players were excited about T'Kor's HOH reign and Kimo Apaka and Rubina Bernabe celebrated her victory in private.

Kimo and Rubina also broke down with happy tears after T'Kor was crowned as HOH. T'Kor then decided to form a new alliance with Tucker Des Lauriers, Kimo, and Rubina and named it, Freindzzzz. T'Kor invited Tucker to her new alliance because he volunteered to be her pawn.

