‘Below Deck Med’ star Sandy Yawn addresses ongoing feud with fellow captain Lee Rosbach

'Below Deck Mediterranean' star Sandy Yawn is locking horns with fellow captain Lee Rosbach! During a conversation with E! News correspondent Daryn Carp, Sandy shed light on her ongoing feud with Lee. "I don’t really know what I ever did to him. And I’m sorry, Captain Lee, if I offended you in any way. I wish him the best," she told Daryn at Bravo Fan Fest held on November 23, 2024, in Miami.

During the same interview, the 59-year-old Bravo star also revealed that she believes the feud is one-sided. "I don’t know what to say but I don’t walk through life wondering why he doesn’t like me." It seems like Sandy wants to mend her broken friendship with Lee. In the past, Lee aimed at Sandy during a public event. When asked about his least favorite 'Below Deck' cast member, he directly named Sandy. “My least favorite? Captain Sandy," he said in a video that popped up on social media. Lee went on to say, "And we all know why. I don’t like her. Normally I don’t have to like people to work with them, I can work with almost anyone. I don’t have to like them. But if they do their job—keyword do your job—do it properly and I can put up with almost anything. Don’t do your job and then pretend to be something you’re not.”

What happened between Lee Rosbach and Sandy Yawn?

For the unversed, the tension between Captain Lee Rosbach and Sandy Yawn started when Sandy fired one of his crew members while filming the show on superyacht St David. Lee then had to step away from Bravo's show 'Below Deck' due to his mobility issues after back surgery.

At that point, Sandy took over his role on the show. During her time, she fired Camille Lamb and didn't inform Lee about it which made him very upset. The tensions between them escalated when Sandy didn't send an invitation to Lee for his wedding to his longtime partner Leah Shafer in May.

Will Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn ever be friends again?

In an interaction with The Standard, Captain Lee Rosbach revealed that he and Sandy Yawn can never be friends again. “You’d probably have a better chance of seeing God twice in the next 30 seconds than that happening,” he joked.

When asked if he thought about sorting out his issues with Sandy and navigating through their friendship, Lee replied, "No, I don’t. I did an interview, and they asked me, point blank, ‘Do you like Captain Sandy?’ And I said, ‘Well, you asked a question, so I’ll give you the honest answer: no. It’s that simple.’ … Let’s just say my wedding invitation got lost in the mail.”