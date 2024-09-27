Badass Ana de Armas rocks ‘Ballerina’ trailer in this ‘John Wick’ spin off

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The thrilling world of 'John Wick' is all set to expand as the trailer for Ana De Armas starter 'Ballerina' dropped on Thursday, September 26, piquing fans interest. The action-packed trailer opens with a younger version of Armas, who is recruited by Ian McShane to undergo training as an elite assassin under the mentorship of a fierce instructor played by Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

As the trailer unfolds, glimpses of the impending chaos in the movie are revealed where Armas's Eve effortlessly takes down adversaries, showcasing more than just her dancing skills. Additionally, the trailer heightens anticipation as Keanu Reeves' John Wick makes an appearance, affirming to Eve that she already possesses the necessary skills to become a proficient assassin.

What is the plot of 'Ballerina'?

Although the majority of the plot details are kept under wraps, the trailer of 'Ballerina' indicates that the film will be a full-fledged action story focused on the revenge theme.

The story of 'Ballerina' is set between 'John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum' and 'John Wick: Chapter 4' and will follow ballerina-assassin Eve Macarro as she trains in the Ruska Roma's assassin traditions. The trailer suggests that Eve is being protected by Winston Scott (Ian McShane) and Charon (Lance Reddick ) in the New York Continental Hotel throughout the film.

Who stars in 'Ballerina'?

Armas will headline 'Ballerina,' as Eve Macarro, who is all ready to get revenge on the killers of her family. Furthermore, Keanu Reeves, the franchise's cornerstone, will reprise his John Wick character, which, as per reports, will be more than simply a cameo.

Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and the late Lance Reddick will return to the John Wick series, as will newcomers Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus.

What is the release date of 'Ballerina'?

'Ballerina,' which began production in 2022, is set to release in cinemas worldwide on June 6, 2025, after being postponed from its original June 2024 release date.

Lionsgate pushed the release date back a year to allow 'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski to work with 'Ballerina' director Len Wiseman on improving the action sequences, which were shot this year.

Fans are thrilled with 'Ballerina' trailer

As soon as the trailer for 'Ballerina' premiered, fans flocked to X to share their opinions. One fan wrote, "Exciting reveal for the 'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina'! Ana de Armas shines as hitwoman Eve McCaro, blending ballet with deadly skills. An intense pursuit unfolds as Eve seeks justice for her family."

Exciting reveal for the 'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina'! Ana de Armas shines as hitwoman Eve McCaro, blending ballet with deadly skills. An intense pursuit unfolds as Eve seeks justice for her family. — Aaliya mir (@ImirAaliya) September 27, 2024

Another fan added, "#AnadeArmas kicking some ass. I am already in. From the world of John Wick." "Ballerina looks the goods. Ana de Armas of couuuuurse," wrote another excited fan.

ballerina looks the goods. ana de armas of couuuuurse — Simon Carter (@Siimon141) September 27, 2024

A Keanu Reeves fan wrote, "This looks amazing - Keanu Reeves returns as John Wick - we have only one shot or we have a full length scene with John wick... ??? Ana De Armas."

This looks amazing - keanu Reeves returns as John Wick - we have only one shot or we have a full length scene with John wick... ???

Ana De Armas 🔥🔥#JohnWick#Ballerina pic.twitter.com/TpTJAqZNJm — Krishnematic (@krishnasinghc1) September 27, 2024

