Are Tigerlily and Adnan still together? ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ pair shares age and cultural challenges

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 7 is set to premiere soon, and fans are buzzing with excitement! In this fresh installment of the popular TLC series, audiences will have the opportunity to follow eight brand-new couples as they embark on a life-changing journey to meet one another for the very first time.

Each couple will navigate the often unpredictable terrain of transitioning their online relationships into real-life connections. Viewers can expect to be transported to a variety of stunning and culturally rich locations around the world, as the American partners travel to countries such as Nigeria, the Philippines, Ghana, Poland, Brazil, Jordan, South Africa, and Croatia.

One of the intriguing couples set to be featured in the show is Tigerlily and Adnan. Tigerlily, a vibrant 41-year-old from Texas, is a glamorous mother of two who has a penchant for luxury and the finer things in life.

After enduring a decade-long marriage that was marked by control and limitation, Tigerlily made a firm decision never to enter into matrimony again. However, everything changed when she crossed paths with Adnan, a 23-year-old model hailing from Jordan, through social media.

Despite the significant age difference between them, their relationship has blossomed at a remarkable pace. Just four months into their conversations, Tigerlily has made the bold decision to marry Adnan as soon as she arrives in Jordan.

While her friends express their concerns and advise her to take a step back, highlighting the potential cultural differences stemming from Adnan's Muslim faith, Tigerlily feels compelled to embrace this chance at love with open arms. She is ready to take a leap of faith, believing that this could truly be the happy ending she has longed for. Will this bold choice lead her to the fairy tale she has been searching for all along?

For those wondering, let us tell you, that Tigerlily and Adnan's genuine love has triumphed over the challenges posed by their age difference and the cultural disparities between them. Remarkably, they continue to thrive as a couple in the real world, defying any odds that might suggest otherwise.

Their Instagram feed is a delightful showcase of their affection, filled with an abundance of romantic photos that capture their deep connection and shared moments. Each post reflects their joyful journey together, highlighting the bond they have cultivated despite the obstacles they face.

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 7 stars Tigerlily and Adnan tied the knot in 2023

The stars of '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 7, Tigerlily and Adnan, are now enjoying the bliss of marriage. In a stunning ceremony held in 2023, the couple celebrated their love and commitment to one another.

On September 26, 2023, Tigerlily and Adnan exchanged heartfelt vows in the presence of their beloved family members and closest friends, creating an unforgettable atmosphere filled with joy and love.

Their wedding took place at Bebek Halls, a beautiful outdoor venue situated in Amman, Jordan, which provided a picturesque backdrop for their special day. Surrounded by lush greenery and the enchanting beauty of the venue, the couple's wedding was a true reflection of their love story, marked by laughter, tears of joy, and cherished moments shared with their loved ones.

Who are Tigerlily and Adnan on '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 7?

Tigerlily and Adnan proudly serve as the founders of 11A Agency Construction Services, a well-established firm specializing in renovation and repair solutions. At 11A Agency, their mission is to transform your unique vision into a tangible reality, ensuring that every project reflects the dreams and aspirations of their clients.

With an unwavering commitment to quality and a deep-seated dedication to customer satisfaction, their skilled team of professionals works diligently to achieve outstanding results in every endeavor they undertake.

The wide array of services provided by their agency includes construction, comprehensive remodeling, extensive renovations, and meticulous repairs, all designed to cater to the diverse needs of homeowners and businesses alike.

Whether you are looking to undertake a small update or a large-scale transformation, 11A Agency is equipped to guide you through the process and deliver exceptional craftsmanship that exceeds your expectations.

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 7 premieres on September 1, 2024, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Max.