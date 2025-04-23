‘The Voice’ needs to fix one recurring issue that’s been annoying fans for seasons: ‘The background...’

Once again, ‘The Voice’ is facing backlash over a frustrating mistake and fans are demanding much-needed changes

Throughout its 27 seasons run, 'The Voice' has won hearts with its unique format and talented contestants. However, the show hasn't been without its controversies. Ever since its debut, eagle-eyed fans have kept a close eye on the development of the show. In one such instance, fans were up in arms when they noticed a huge mess-up. The error was so significant that it not only impacted the overall performance but also undermined the hard work and preparation of the contestants involved.

Singer Blake Shelton, singer Adam Levine, singer Christina Aguilera, and singer Cee Lo Green arrive at NBC's press conference for the their new Show 'The Voice' in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source | Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Back on December 3, 2024, the top eight artists of 'The Voice' Season 26, Adam Bohanan, Christina Eagle, Danny Joseph, Jan Dan, Jeremy Beloate, Shye, Sydney Sterlace, and Sofronio Vasquez, performed live. The contestants impressed viewers as well as coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, and Michael Bublé. Each contestant sang a solo followed by a duet with Sting, who served as a Mega Mentor for Team Snoop and Team Gwen, as per The Sun US. However, the episode drew criticism from viewers, who took to social media to complain about the sound being "so loud," making it difficult to properly hear the singers.

A fan on X said, "Why tf this “background music so loud? I can’t even hear the singers," while another shared, "@TheVoice Your show sucks lately! Poor audio, can’t even hear the singer sing their damn song. Fix it please." A fan remarked, "They always have the music way too loud during the lives for whatever reason, so loud I couldn’t even hear Carson taking us to commercials." Another said, "The audio is awful on the show tonight. All you can hear is echo and background music."

#thevoice Why tf this “background”music so loud? I can’t even hear the singers 🤨 — Upper Moon 👹 (@PrimeTalkToEm) December 3, 2024

This is not the only time when 'The Voice' grabbed negative attention, as time and again the coaches' fight over their favorite contestant to join their team has became the hot topic of discussion. In the ongoing Season 27, Conor James, a Massachusetts native from Bridgewater, wowed all four coaches with his blind audition of Aretha Franklin’s 'I Say a Little Prayer'. His powerful performance prompted every chair to turn, as per Mass Live.

The coaches fought hard to recruit him, with John Legend saying, “I’m actually writing Broadway shows right now” and adding he’d be “honored” to coach James. Adam Levine praised James’s uniqueness, declaring, “You are a true testament to the fact that true originality is blind,” and passionately stated, “You can win this show and I want you bad on my team.” Despite Legend’s efforts, James ultimately chose Levine as his coach, saying all four made “compelling arguments.”

'The Voice' Season 27 promises an exciting return with a revamped coach lineup, including Levine, who hasn't been on the show since 2019, while Kelsea Ballerini makes her debut as a full-time Coach after substituting for Kelly Clarkson in Season 20, per NBC. The new season will feature thrilling Blind Auditions and fresh talent eager to make their mark. Fans are also eagerly awaiting to find out who will take on the role of Mega Mentor this season.