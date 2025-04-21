‘The Voice’ fans call out a coach’s ‘cringe’ habit that’s making the show hard to watch: ‘He's so...’

It’s not the singers making headlines this time—it’s a coach whose over-the-top antics have fans saying “enough”

NBC's 'The Voice' not only offers a renowned stage for aspiring singers but also a golden chance to be mentored by some of the biggest names in the music industry. Throughout its 27-season runtime, the singing reality show also welcomed a variety of talented musicians as coaches, some of whom have found themselves on the receiving end of heavy criticism. In an unexpected twist, one coach came under heavy fire for acting like the star of the show, seemingly trying to steal the spotlight from the contestants. Fans also expressed frustration with other coaches who appeared to put themselves above the participants.

Michael Bublé performs on stage during a concert at Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City, Mexico. (Image Source: Getty Images/Medios y Media | Photo by Adrián Monroy)

It all began with a Reddit post in November 2024, where a fan criticized Michael Bublé's behavior on the show, as per The Sun US. The post highlighted how it feels like Bublé is focusing too much on his own performances and hogging the spotlight instead of letting the contestants shine. Additionally, the writer praised Blake Shelton's strong personality, as he doesn’t take over the show like Bublé does, but at times it becomes annoying because the focus shifts too much onto the coaches showing off instead of giving constructive feedback to the performers.

Another viewer also chimed in and shared their opinion about the same. A Redditor said, "Can’t stand Bublé. Why did he start singing the Canadian national anthem for a girl from California and then continue to do it when it didn’t land? He is cringe," while another noted, "This show has always been more about the coaches than about the performers. But I agree; I think this self-absorbed behavior is what makes this show unwatchable at times. And this counts for most or all of the coaches—at least during the blinds."

A netizen commented, "I've started to fast forward through the coaches trying to convince people to pick them, because it’s getting so old! All the gimmicks and pick-me speeches, I’m over it." A fan chimed in and remarked, "Gotta keep in mind that the coaches talk to each artist for like 20 minutes after their audition. There's a lot more to their comments that just never gets shown on TV." Another shared, "Totally agree with this comment and OP. Michael is always cringing me out with his life story. He's so full of himself."

Bublé made his coaching debut on 'The Voice' in season 26 and shared that it wasn’t his first time being asked to join the show. He revealed that he had turned down offers for 15-16 years before finally accepting. The reason for his hesitation was his discomfort with the idea of "judging" other vocalists. Bublé explained to Today host Craig Melvin, "My favorite part about it is, thank God, we're not judges. The other shows have judges. We are coaches. And the reason I say that is because most of the singers are better than me, and I have no place ever judging anyone," as per Entertainment Weekly. Bublé joined 'The Voice' Season 26 with fellow newcomer Snoop Dogg and veteran coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani. Notably, Bublé previously appeared in 'The Voice' Season 3 as an advisor for Team Blake.