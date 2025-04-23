Shakira was stunned when Adam Levine told her to 'shut up' on 'The Voice'— then did a sweet gesture

"What’s wrong with me?" Shakira said in frustration in Spanish after missing the chance to press her buzzer during 'The Voice' blind auditions

Adam Levine surely knows how to be extra comfortable with his fellow coaches! Levine, who bid farewell to 'The Voice' in 2019 after 16 seasons, made his comeback for Season 27. The' Maroon 5' frontman is grabbing major headlines for his coaching style, but there have been times when he went overboard. In one such instance, the singer blurted out, "Shut up," to the fellow judge, Shakira, but before things escalated, he pulled a surprising move, making for an entertaining 'The Voice' moment.

(L-R) Adam Levine, Shakira, and Usher visit "Extra" at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images for Extra | Photo by Noel Vasquez)

On 'The Voice' Season 4, Levine jokingly told Shakira to "shut up" in Spanish during blind auditions. After Karina Iglesias’ audition, Shakira said in Spanish, "What’s wrong with me? Why didn't I press my button?" prompting Levine to respond with "cállate," which means sorry in Spanish. The singer quickly realized his mistake and quickly hugged the singer, as per E! Online.

Shakira didn't seem offended, replying that Levine's comment was "pretty cool." Duo's playful banter then moved to Twitter as Levine defended himself on the social media site, saying, "In my defense, @shakira did tell me that cállate means I love you." To which Shakira replied, Haha! Nice try, Adam!"

Haha! Nice try Adam! RT @adamlevine in my defense, @shakira did tell me that cállate means I love you. — Shakira (@shakira) April 2, 2013

Notably, Shakira joined 'The Voice' as a coach in Seasons 4 and 6, stepping in alongside Usher to replace Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. She worked with veterans Levine and Shelton during her time on the show. Shakira also described her coaching style on 'The Voice,' saying, "Besides being a singer, I'm also a producer and writer. Once I'm in the recording studio, I am so hands-on," as per CNN. She also explained her attention to detail, saying, "While I'm coaching my team, I tend to focus on the details. I don't know if it's maybe because of the female condition, but men are more focused on the general aspects, and women tend to sort of focus on details a lot. And so when I’m giving directions to my contestants, I'm particularly focused on details."

However, following her departure, Shakira made it clear she won't be returning to 'The Voice,' citing the toll it took on her time with family. In an interview with ET, she said, "No, I wouldn't [go back], because it's so hard to be away from my family," she confessed. Now focused on her music, Shakira added, "Right now, I'm back into making music, and I'm going to be going on tour pretty soon at the end of the year. I miss all that." Though she appreciated the experience, she confirmed her decision, saying, "It was a great experience, and of course I miss the guys; they were a lot of fun, a lot to talk to, but I wouldn’t go back."

Talking about Levine, the singer is back as a coach on 'The Voice' and explained his decision to return in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I just felt like it was time," Levine said, while adding, "I had some time to reflect and do my thing and be with my family." He further said, "I was ready to do it, then the stars aligned, and here I am." Sharing about his time away, Levine admitted, "It's funny, I actually didn't miss it while I was gone, but I became more nostalgic about it once I came back."