Where are Laila and Shekeb Sekander now? 'I Love a Mama's Boy' stars receive support from Dwayne Johnson

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: Former 'I Love A Mama's Boy' mother and son duo Laila and Shekeb Sekander are currently living together in Atlanta, Georgia. Shekeb often shares life updates on social media but has never uploaded a single photo with his mother. However, he has recently reflected on his success and credited his mother teasing that they are still close. The TLC show documented Shekeb, his mother, Laila, and his ex-partner Emily Chu's ups and downs. Laila and Shekeb notably received hatred for their treatment of Emily but there's one superstar who understood the mother and son's affection. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has extended his support to Mama's boy Shekeb.

Shekeb shared a screenshot of Dwayne's Instagram DM which read, "Great show brother, my mother loves you and your story shining🥃." He concluded the text, "From a mama's boy to the next ~ mana." However, the TLC show star was left shocked by the surprise DM and responded, "No way ... is this a glitch ?!😮."

Did Laila sabotage Shekeb Sekander and Emily Chu's romance?

'I Love A Mama's Boy' star Shekeb Sekander's mother Laila played a huge part in sabotaging his romance with Emily Chu but his partner was also not innocent. Laila was heartbroken and disappointed after Shekeb moved out from his family home to live with his girlfriend Emily. However, watching his mother upset, Shekeb asked Emily to move in with Laila but the TLC show star disapproved of the request.

Emily got aggressive and started tearing up tissues, throwing candies, and yelling at Shekeb, "Are you like mentally f***ing stupid? I don't even like your mom." Meanwhile, Shekeb's mother also had some desperate attempts to bring her back to the house and often insulted Emily which ended the couple's four-year relationship.

Shekeb Sekander calls his mother Laila a 'superhero'

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 3-star Shekeb Sekander has been very close to his mother Laila and never disrespected her. Additionally, Laila has provided and fulfilled Shekeb's every need even though she started looking for a girl soon after he broke up with Emily Chu. Shekeb notably called Laila 'superhero mom'.

The mother and son duo also enjoy being together eating powdered donuts every week at the mall, shopping, working out, and traveling. Laila recalled a moment that crowned her with the prestigious title and shared that Shekeb was obsessed with the moon when he was a kid and wanted to be an astronaut till 13 years of age. Laila always supported her child and his dreams which was appreciated by Shekeb.

