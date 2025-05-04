Kelly Clarkson picks a fellow ‘American Idol’ star as her desert island companion (we totally get it)

“No competition, only love between the ladies,” Kelly Clarkson said during the interview.

Kelly Clarkson is the first-ever 'American Idol' winner who won the 'Idol' title all the way back in 2002 when she was just 19 years old. Clarkson went on to make a name for herself. After winning the show, she released her debut single, 'A Moment Like This,' which went on to top the" US Billboard Hot 100. The song even broke the record for the biggest jump to number one in the chart's history, as reported by Fandom. Since then, Clarkson has gone on to win various awards, including three Grammy awards. Clarkson even ranked 19th on VH1's '100 Greatest Women in Music.'

Needless to say, Clarkson has made quite a dent on Hollywood as a whole. She has even started her own show recently by the name of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' where the original American Idol talks to various celebrity guests and plays games with them. The show is similar to any talk show airing and has various musical performances as well. Clarkson recently hosted the guests Tina Fey and Will Forte, where she played her show's iconic game 'Playing Dice With God.'

The game is basically a question-and-answer dice game with a person doing the voiceover for God and talking to the guests. As the guests roll the die, depending on the category that lands, 'God' then asks the question. That said, Clarkson is a part of this game too. As the voice finished explaining the rules of the game, the 'American Idol' winner rolled the die, and it landed on 'Personal.' 'God' then asked the question according to the category, "If you had to be stranded on an island with one former famous coworker, who would you choose and why?"

After giving it a thought for a couple of seconds, Clarkson replied, "She seems like a fun hang for a while, so I'm going to say Jennifer Hudson." Hudson appeared on the third season of 'Idol,' and despite not winning the show, she, similar to Kelly Clarkson, had a successful music career and ironically had her own show as well, titled 'The Jennifer Hudson Show.' As Clarkson gave that answer, 'God' hilariously added, "You are correct; that's right. That's exactly what I was thinking."

Clarkson and Hudson have been friends for a long time. The duo started their careers on 'American Idol' all the way back in seasons one and three. They then went on to become coaches on 'The Voice.' Funnily enough, just when the duo was transitioning to pivoting their careers, they both started their own talk shows. However, despite all this, "Clarkson says there's no competition, only love, between the ladies," as reported by Entertainment Tonight.