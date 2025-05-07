After months of whispers, a 'DWTS' couple makes it official with a kiss during live tour

Talking about the kiss, Alan Bersten said. "We're just enjoying life together. No pressure there, but we're just enjoying it."

'Dancing with the Stars' requires a celebrity dancer duo to perform together. It's quite interesting to witness such a duo's chemistry unfold on stage, but if you are a true die-hard fan, you might just go looking for the chemistry offscreen. DWTS' pros Emma Slater and Alan Bersten are one such duo that had everyone's jaws on the floor with their beautiful chemistry. both—onstage and offstage. Fans have been theorizing about Slater and Bersten dating for almost a year now, and the two haven't been subtle about it either. One fan even posted a screenshot of the duo holding hands, all the way back in 2024, where only a snippet can be seen of the two holding hands.

The speculation further drew close to confirmation as Slater posted a cute video of her and Bersten on her TikTok. The video saw Slater and Bersten bobbing their heads to a trending tune, part of a couples challenge on TikTok where couples bob their heads to the sound of the tune. The video was also captioned "iykyk," further fueling the fire that the two are, in fact, dating. While Bersten has been featured on Slater's videos before, this was the first time that Slater alluded to the duo dating.

However, since then a lot has gone on, with the duo ultimately affirming the swirling speculation. On April 19, all rumors were put to rest as Slater and Bersten shared a kiss onstage during the final performance of the 'Dancing With the Stars: Live!' 2025 tour in Rosemont, Illinois. The rumors had been around since October 2024, with a source telling US Weekly that the two were 'hooking up' and their romance was 'ongoing' and 'not new.'

Fans were more than happy to finally witness the 'DWTS' couple's 'hard launch.' In an exclusive conversation with E! News, Bersten opened up about his on-stage kiss as he started "We're just enjoying life together. No pressure there, but we're just enjoying it." The duo performed the routine to the track 'Last Dance' by Donna Summer, which is where they shared the passionate kiss. A clip on TikTok went viral showcasing the kiss as the duo danced. The video's text said, "POV you have a front row seat to the greatest hard launch of all time," with the duo's costar Ezra Sosa even commenting under the video, "Finally."

It's very much apparent that the duo don't want to open up about their relationship much, as Bersten further spoke about his relationship, keeping the majority of the details under wraps: "We're both professionals. So, we're going to keep it professional. I'm just excited for season 34." Bersten continues to be in Slater's TikTok videos without putting out any further information about their relationship.