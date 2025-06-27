A week after losing a brother, this army choir sang their hearts out and won ‘AGT’ judges' hearts

82nd Airborne Chorus, an all-American choir group, came together in Season 18 of the show to honor soldiers who had fallen.

In 2023, a choir group on ‘America's Got Talent’ blew the minds of the judges, audience, and viewers back home. 82nd Airborne Chorus, an all-American choir group, came together in Season 18 of the show to honor soldiers who had fallen, as per Fandom. They performed a rendition of ‘My Girl’ by The Temptations during their audition and won everyone's hearts.

With zero expression on their faces, the soldiers marched on to the stage with precision, with their conductor in the lead. As the audience and judges sat confused over what was to come, the group nailed their routine, prompting everyone to soon join in. Abandoning their strict army demeanor, they grooved, shaking their heads, humming and singing, leaving Sofia Vergara in shock and Heidi Klum cheering for them. Even Simon Cowell had a bright smile as he realized the familiar tune.

As the group sang the vocals, one member of the act came forward, smiling. The front man was subsequently seen pointing towards Klum and Vergara as he sang the lines ‘My girl.’ With the sweet gesture, the performance won the heart of the ‘Modern Family' star, who was flattered and smiled at the camera. Soon, things changed, as a female singer came forward to showcase her talents. This was when the host, Terry Crews, was shown to be dancing backstage secretly. As she sang the lyrics, the audience waved their hands enthusiastically. She gave a blues vibe to the routine. With high notes, the 82nd Airborne Chorus concluded their performance, having the ‘Sunglasses at Night’ singer on her feet, clapping her heart out.

“Before anything, I wanna thank you for your service,” stated veteran comedian, Howie Mandel. Dubbing their song choice and the performance beautiful, Mandel went on to add, “I loved the song choice, I loved the sound, I loved who you are.” Agreeing, Klum stated, “You sound great together, the harmonizing is amazing. I loved it.” Vergara, meanwhile, thought the act was very different from what the show usually sees on stage. As for Cowell, he told the group that he usually goes with those who aren't professional singers, but still have a passion for it. He argued, “I think the leads were great, which is really, really important in a choir; collectively, you sounded great. It was a perfect tribute.” According to NBC, the performance was dedicated to a soldier, Specialist Elijah Crawford, whom the group had lost a week before their act. Unfortunately, they finished in the Bottom 6 of the Top 11 and were eliminated despite being a crowd favorite. Between their performance and the message they tried to deliver, they were one of my standouts from Season 18 of the reality talent series.