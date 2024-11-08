Amber Desiree sparks dating buzz after cozy meetup with fellow 'Love Is Blind' alum

‘Love is Blind’ stars Amber Desiree and Ollie Sutherland were seen strolling hand-in-hand along the streets of Paris

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Love is Blind' Season 6 star Amber Desiree has made headlines since her recent Paris sighting with a mystery man. In a surprising twist, the man in question is Ollie Sutherland from the UK edition of 'Love is Blind'.

The pair were seen strolling hand-in-hand along the historic streets of Paris, sparking plenty of buzz about a potential new romance. They left little room for doubt, making it clear with their closeness that they were more than just friends. Casually strolling through the romantic streets, close and comfortable with one another, visibly enjoying each other’s company—it's no wonder fans couldn’t help but speculate about them.

'Love is Blind' Season 6 stars Amber Desiree and Ollie Sutherland spotted together in Paris (Reddit/@loveisnlindonnetflix)

Thanks to her bright personality and candid nature, Amber quickly became a fan favorite in her season. While she didn’t find lasting love on Love is Blind, this snapshot of her with Ollie in Paris might suggest she’s found something new—and perhaps even more meaningful—beyond the show. Ollie, a fan-favorite cast member from 'Love is Blind: UK' also left the show single. A London-based software salesman, he wasn’t able to make things work with his on-screen match, Demi Santana Brown, after filming ended.



Since the news broke, fans have been thrilled to see Amber and Ollie together, sparking plenty of speculation about how they may have met. While neither Amber nor Ollie has confirmed a romantic relationship, their recent outing in Paris hints that there might be more than friendship between them.

Why did 'Love is Blind' UK star Ollie Sutherland break up with Demi?

'Love is Blind' UK duo Ollie Sutherland and Demi Santana Brown decided to break up just before the wedding day as both felt it wasn’t the right time for either of them. On that big day, Demi made the tough decision to leave Ollie at the altar and move back in with her parents, choosing to focus on herself. She shared that, during filming, she had a moment of clarity, realizing she no longer knew who she was and that Ollie wasn’t the right person for her.

Ollie revealed that he and Demi had an honest conversation on their wedding day, leading them to conclude that their relationship wasn’t ready for marriage. While they cared deeply for one another, they ultimately realized they weren’t meant to be together.

After the breakup, Ollie pursued a romance with 'Love is Blind: UK' co-star Sharlotte. He shared that he was attracted to her and went out with her after his breakup with Demi. Although they kept the romance going for a little while, it appears they’ve since drifted apart, as neither Ollie nor Sharlotte currently follows each other on Instagram.

'Love is Blind' UK duo Ollie and Demi decided to break up just before the wedding day as both felt it wasn’t the right time for either of them (Netflix)

Why did Clay leave AD heartbroken on 'Love is Blind' Season 6?

'Love Is Blind' Season 6 star Clay Gravesande left Amber Desiree 'AD' Smith heartbroken when he refused to marry her at the altar. His decision to not marry was influenced by underlying personal struggles, including childhood trauma, fears of commitment, and challenges related to fidelity. He confessed that he wasn't prepared for the responsibility that came along with marriage and needed more time to work on himself.

Although Clay broke off the wedding, he still wanted to stay with AD and was hoping that outside of marriage, the two could continue to work on their relationship. This left AD devastated as she was ready for full commitment.

During the reunion episode of 'Love Is Blind', Clay came through with a candid apology to whom he declared "the love of his life" fully acknowledged that he had made a mistake by not marrying her and expressed deep regret for the way things had turned out.