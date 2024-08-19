‘Snowpiercer’ Season 4 Episode 6 Preview: Admiral Milius’s shifting loyalty stirs up trouble

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Admiral Anton Milius, the character introduced in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4, has given a completely fresh twist to the show. While the three previous seasons were all about Melanie Cavill vs Joseph Wilford vs Andre Layton, this season shifts the dynamic with Admiral Milius (Clark Gregg) emerging as a formidable force with unclear intentions. He has taken over Melanie Cavill's (Jennifer Connelly) engine by force and now has his eyes on Andre Layton's (Daveed Diggs) Big Alice as well. In the first episode, he kidnaps Andre’s daughter, Liana, prompting Andre to pursue Snowpiercer to rescue her. Andre and Josie Wellstead (Katie McGuinness) snuck onto Snowpiercer until Milius caught Josie and offered a shocking deal - Liana in exchange for Big Alice.

In 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 5, the team faces a critical dilemma, leading to escalating chaos. Milius holds them in captivity in a silo (the military bunker) after they hand over Big Alice to them. He then introduces them to Joseph Wilford (Sean Bean), who was left on the tracks in the previous season. Realizing they are trapped, Ben (Iddo Goldberg) tries to engineer a daring rescue using his technical expertise. He guides Bess Till (Mickey Sumner) to take Big Alice to New Eden while sacrificing his own life during the deadly mission. As the fight between Milius and Andre rages on, Episode 5 concludes with major cliffhangers, leaving fans in suspense about the fates of Andre, Josie, Liana, and the survivors at New Eden.

What to expect from ‘Snowpiercer’ Season 4 Episode 6?

The drama is about to amp up in the next episode of the AMC+'s show. While you wait for the next episode to drop, let's break down all the things you can expect ahead:

1) Andre Layton's miseries will continue

Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

In 'Snowpiercer' Season 4, Andre Layton has transformed from the fearless leader he once was into a deeply emotional father willing to risk everything for his child. He isn't leading any revolution this time. He’s so consumed by his desire to reunite with Liana that he disregards the safety of others and the democratic ideals of New Eden. His sole focus is on bringing his daughter back.

Milius has already identified his weakness which is why he has been successful in establishing his authority so far. In the final scene of Episode 5, Andre is finally brought face-to-face with Liana for the first time since her abduction. However, Liana is under the care of Joseph Wilford, who is sure to agitate Andre even more. It seems that Andre will have to wait a bit longer for their reunion.

With Big Alice now out of his grasp, Milius will need to devise a new plan before considering the release of Andre and his daughter. A part of the official synopsis for 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 6 reads, "Layton wakes up on an abandoned floor and is approached by humans with toxic gas scars."

2) Admiral Milius and Joseph Wilford’s collaboration is beginning to unravel

Sean Bean as Joseph Wilford in 'Snowpiercer' (@tnt)

Milius rescued Wilford from the tracks and provided him refuge in the bunker. Since then, Wilford has been helping Milius with his schemes, including helping him hijack Snowpiercer and suggesting the kidnapping of Liana.

Both Milus and Wilford have selfish reasons for this association. Milius wants to complete a mission while Wilford wants his engine back with a plan of revenge. Yet, they don't completely trust each other, especially Milius. Probably that's why Milius agreed to give Andre a chance to take a swing at Wilford if things went as planned.

In Episode 6, the association between the two leaders will be further explored with a shocking twist. As per the synopsis, "Nima needs more samples for his experiments, so Milius sends Wilford and the soldiers to collect; privately, Milius tells Wolf to kill Wilford."

Why does Milius want Wilford dead? Will he succeed in his plan? Milius's swinging loyalty towards Wilford sets the stage for an exciting plot ahead.

3) Life in New Eden

Mike O'Malley in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 5 skipped over New Eden, so we anticipate that the next episode will shift focus to life in New Eden as they await the return of the engine. In Episode 4, we saw that people were struggling with new challenges and Sam Roche (Mike O'Malley) mysteriously disappeared into the hills when he went with Oz (Sam Otto) for an inspection.

We’re still in the dark about Roche's fate. Meanwhile, it will be thrilling to see if Bess and Ruth Wardell (Alison Wright) can return the engine to New Eden in time to save the lives of those whose futures remain uncertain.

When and how to watch ‘Snowpiercer’ Season 4 Episode 6?

Iddo Goldberg and Mickey Sumner in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

AMC+ drops fresh episode of 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 every Sunday. The sci-fi thriller series has a total of ten episodes with an average duration of 45-50 minutes.

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 6 is titled 'Bell the Cat'. It is scheduled to release on AMC+ next Sunday, August 25, at 9 pm ET.