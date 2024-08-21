'AGT' Season 19: Watch Sofía Vergara defend her Golden Buzzer act against Simon Cowell

Schumacher's live show performance was 'funny the first time' according to 'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell, but it did not develop into something extraordinary

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: Due to an unexpected choice, Sofía Vergara's second Golden Buzzer from the 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 auditions, Schumacher, guaranteed the comic team a spot in this round. They now have renewed faith that they can win the show, since they never imagined they could win the Golden Buzzer, and then they did.

On the August 20 broadcast, Sofía put her head in her hands as Simon Cowell, unimpressed, pushed his red X buzzer midway through their performance. Sofía stated that she supported them and would make the same choice again because they are "unique and fun," after being prodded to speak by the other judges.

Simon anticipated it would develop "into something great, but didn't," adding that "it was funny the first time."

Schumacher just turned #AGT into a whole safari! Their animal act is straight-up UNREAL 🤯🦓 #AGTQuarterfinals pic.twitter.com/yVS39XZGJg — AGT Auditions (@AGTAuditions) August 21, 2024

'AGT' Season 19 judges pull hair following Schumacher's Live Show Act

This is an act that is most likely most effective on social media, where they have a sizable fan base. Silliness is dispensed in little, ridiculous portions. It isn't truly an act that can be developed into a theatrical production.

Unbelievably, the second time was even more foolish. According to Heidi Klum, it's so horrible, but it's good. Howie Mandel thinks it's because they constantly wind up with their faces in each other's intimate areas and that it's about "friendship".

'AGT' Season 19 judges reacts to Schumacher's Live Show Act (@nbc)

'AGT' Season 19 group Schumacher was formed a decade ago

Schumacher is a Japanese novelty duo made up of Ryu Taro and Yuya Gomi. Prior to participating in the show, the couple had never traveled to America.

Since 2014, the pair had only performed in Japan, and this was their first appearance in front of an audience outside of Japan. The two met in school in Japan. Yuya works as an automotive engineer, while Ryu is still a student.

'AGT' Season 19 duo Schumacher recently hit 100k subscribers on YouTube (Instagram/@schumacher_ryutaro)

How to vote for Schumacher in 'AGT' Season 19?

For those who can watch live, voting starts every Tuesday at 8 pm ET for 'AGT'. Each voter may vote up to ten times, for a total of twenty votes across platforms, depending on the method they choose. Voting must be completed fast since the official session closes on Wednesday at 7 am ET.

Fortunately, folks who prefer to utilize a computer or mobile internet browser can vote for 'AGT'. Viewers may vote on the official 'AGT' voting website, but they must first create a free NBCUniversal profile with a valid email address. Once everything is set up, you may register and vote for up to ten performances you believe are the finest. Just remember to save your choices before casting your final vote.

For individuals who want to vote for their favorite candidate in one place, 'AGT' has an official app. Users who download it from Google Play or the Apple App Store may view the entire series, as well as the evening's highlights, and vote. After installing the app, simply navigate to the 'Vote' area and decide who should advance to the next round. This is all there is to it!

'AGT' Season 19 duo Schumacher (@nbc)

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on NBC every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 PM ET