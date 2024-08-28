'AGT' Season 19: Watch Japanese group Sabrina miss the mark for Golden Buzzer despite unique dance act

'AGT' Season 19's Japanese group Sabrina delivered a perfect blend of synchronicity and quirky dance moves

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 saw the Japanese group Sabrina, featuring 18 young and talented dancers, deliver a remarkable quarter-final performance. Their routine exemplified perfect synchronicity, but despite their impressive display, the judges did not grant them the golden buzzer they deserved.

Sabrina elevated every aspect of their act including dancing, choreography, and costumes, as they had promised. They delivered a flawless combination of powerful, athletic moves set to dramatic and vibrant music. The Pasadena Civic Auditorium was electric with live cheers, and Simon Cowell acknowledged that they received "the biggest reaction" so far from the audience. Both Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum gave the dance group a standing ovation. Meanwhile, the NBC show judge Sofia Vergara acknowledged that Sabrina had achieved their ultimate goal and remarked on the evident dedication and effort they put into their performance. Despite the praise, the judges did not award Sabrina the golden buzzer to send them directly to the finale. Instead, Sabrina will have to wait for viewers's votes to advance to the semi-finals and compete for a spot in the finals.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell compares Sabrina with The Mayyas

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell recently compared Sabrina to the 2022 winners, The Mayyas, a comparison that drew criticism from co-judge Howie Mandel. During the quarter finale, Simon stated, "We did have a group who won the show called 'The Mayyas' a few years ago who were spectacular that wasn't as good." He added, "However, I think because you should be better and that's the whole point of the show... things are just got to get better."

Simon further noted, "So it was great and it's the best so far but there's still work to do." Howie Mandel chimed in and told Simon, "I don't think you're competing with somebody that was on three years ago but talking about the competition, we each have three golden buzzers as judges... two of my golden buzzers already are dance troops." He added, "So this is the year of dance... the bar is set higher in dance this year than any other dance... you deserve to be here."

Will dance group Sabrina win 'AGT' Season 19?

The Japanese group Sabrina has a strong chance of winning 'AGT' Season 19 if they make it to the finale. The dance troupe secured 2nd place in the World Division at World of Dance 2023 and won the Team Division at World of Dance Tokyo 2023. Their high-energy performances showcase a perfect blend of precise synchronicity and dynamic dance moves.

Sabrina's quick and quirky costume change at the end of their act further elevated their performance. During the audition, Simon Cowell even predicted that Sabrina could win the current season of 'AGT.' He said, "I know nothing about dance... I do know when someone is original. God knows how many months you spent getting that together. It was like a machine." He added, "You've got a real shot at winning after that."

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on NBC every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 PM ET.