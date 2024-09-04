Oscar Stembridge's 'AGT' future hangs by a thread after song pick backfires

'AGT' Season 19 star Oscar Stembridge fails to deliver an outstanding performance in the quarterfinals

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 contestant Oscar Stembridge delivered an outstanding performance during his audition, earning him a spot in the Quarterfinals. However, his recent song choice has put him at risk of elimination.

The 16-year-old singer performed his original song, 'Little Bird', with a guitar ballad. The NBC show contestant had previously been torn between choosing an emotional piece or something more uptempo for the latest round. Oscar's instinct was correct; he should have chosen an uptempo song to better secure his position in the next round. While his voice was notably impeccable, the lyrics of 'Little Bird' lacked the emotional impact needed to move the crowd and earn viewers's votes. Although Pasadena Civic Auditorium with filled with live audience cheer, the NBC show judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara—appeared to be losing interest.

'AGT' Season 19 star Oscar Stembridge might face elimination (@nbc)

'AGT' Season 19 star Oscar Stembridge receives singing gig from Simon Cowell

'AGT' Season 19 star Oscar Stembridge recently received a life-changing offer from NBC show judge Simon Cowell. Simon called Oscar a diamond and offered that he would love to work with him. He further highlighted that finding someone like Oscar is rare, noting that he possesses something truly special.

Simon further that he had a strong feeling about Oscar's potential. While Oscar’s latest performance may not have showcased his full vocal range, his acoustic voice and impressive range suggest that with Simon's guidance and a bit more practice, he has the potential to become a successful singer.

'AGT' Season 19 star Oscar Stembridge receives a life-changing offer from NBC show judge Simon Cowell (@nbc)

'AGT' Season 19 star Oscar Stembridge inspires with his original songs

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Oscar Stembridge writes songs to inspire a diverse audience. During his audition, he performed his original song 'What If?', which explores finding hope amid chaos. The song focuses on transforming negative aspects of the world into positive change.

Oscar's audition song was both amazing and inspiring, and it deserved to advance him to the Quarterfinals. However, it didn't quite meet the mark for progressing to the further rounds. He is also a multi-instrumentalist, adept at playing the guitar, piano, drums, and ukulele. Oscar's voice conveys a deep sense of emotion and passion.

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Oscar Stembridge's voice conveys a deep sense of emotion and passion (YouTube/@agt)

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on NBC on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 pm ET.