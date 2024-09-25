'AGT' Season 19 Finale Part 2: Comic Learnmore Jonasi receives an exciting offer from Gabriel Iglesias

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Learnmore Jonasi bagged a thrilling offer from famed comedian Gabriel Iglesias

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: During the second part of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 finale, Zimbabwean stand-up Learnmore Jonasi was on cloud nine after receiving a piece of great news through a phone call that would change the trajectory of his life for the better.

In the final episode of the NBC competition, the show makers surprised Learnmore with a phone call by renowned standup comic Gabriel Iglesias well-known for his comedy specials like 'I'm Not Fat… I'm Fluffy' and 'Hot and Fluffy'.

While having a chat with Learnmore over the phone call, Gabriel asked the 'AGT' contestant to join him for a live performance at The Chelsea Theater in Las Vegas.

"Hey man, you're freaking funny. You are killing it on that show. It's hard to make Simon laugh. I was calling because if you had some time I wanted to see if you were interested in coming to Las Vegas and opening up the show for me?" Gabriel asked.

In the blink of an eye, Learnmore accepted Gabriel's proposal. This will be a golden opportunity for Leanmore to showcase his talent and it would surely boost his comedy career.

'AGT' has had a positive impact on Zimbabwean comic Learnmore Jonasi's life

The TV show 'America's Got Talent' has greatly influenced Learnmore Jonasi's life. During his time on the show, he managed to showcase his comedy skills to a wider audience and received a lot of love and support from the fans. He even bagged Terry Crews's golden buzzer which boosted his confidence more.

Due to the show, Learnmore has managed to bag a lot of new opportunities in his kitty. His incredible jokes have made our jaws hurt from laughing. Not only this, but he also impressed the judging panel including Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell with his comedy.

"I went straight on tour after winning the golden buzzer. It opened so many doors that were shut for me. I started touring all over the place big towns, small towns in America, and getting ready for the live shows and testing out the material, making sure it was up to date. But I will be representing. I’m a Yinzer now!” Learnmore told Trib Live.

Will Learnmore Jonasi win 'AGT' Season 19?

As of this moment, Learnmore Jonasi has grabbed a spot among the top 5 of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19. He defeated the dance act Sebastián & Sonia, ultimately securing a spot in the top 5.

With his exceptional comedy timing and amazing stage presence, Learnmore has a strong chance of winning the NBC show and walking away with the prestigious trophy as well as the grand cash prize of a whopping $1 million.

If Learnmore wins the title of 'AGT' Season 19, he will create history by becoming the first-ever standup comedian to achieve this remarkable feat on the NBC program.