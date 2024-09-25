'AGT' Season 19 Finale Part 2: 'The Voice's rookie coach Micheal Bublé bombs on his return to NBC show

Micheal Bublé's return to 'AGT' after ages wasn't memorable

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: 'America's Got Talent's Season 19 Finale has concluded, and it was an evening filled with captivating guest performances. The 'AGT' finalists were joined by a star-studded roster of guest performers in anticipation of the thrilling winner's announcement on September 24.

While most of them were sure to amaze and excite, one of them seemed flat. Michael Bublé, a coach on 'The Voice,' entered the stage to sing Nat King Cole's classic "L-O-V-E".

He wasn't partnered with any of the contestants on his return to the NBC show after ages. Why not have Solange Kardinaly change dresses behind him?

He quipped that he had no passion and simply loved money, which may have been shown in his performance. Yikes! His performance was simply... uninteresting.

The Grammy Award-winning vocalist acted like a crooner but had no power in his voice. With only a lacking voice, he should have continued as a judge on 'The Voice'.

'The Voice' coach Michael Bublé took a risk by covering Nat King Cole's classic

It's true that we're being harsh, but he truly missed it, and when you're a known artist, playing on national television in front of fantastic competitor singers who have done brilliantly before you, and you're taking on such an iconic song, the standard is set high. There is an expectation to deliver.

Covering a Nat King Cole song is difficult enough, but Michael should not have tried.

'The Voice' coach Michael Bublé to drop new album

With the release of 'The Best of Bublé', a new greatest hits CD, Michael is evaluating his career. The 21-song album will be out on September 27.

"Don't Blame It on Me," the first single, which was not previously published, is currently available. "Haven't Met You Yet," "Feeling Good," "Sway," "Everything," and "It's a Beautiful Day" are among the other songs on the album.

"Quizas, Quizas, Quizas," another previously unheard tune, is also included. The album will be released on CD and streaming on November 22, in addition to a range of colorful vinyls.

A few days prior to the album's release, on September 23, Michael made his coaching debut on NBC's 'The Voice'.

Michael Bublé turned down coaching 'The Voice' multiple times

Michael made an appearance on the September 23 program of TODAY to talk about joining the 'The Voice' coaching cast for season 26. He said that this isn't the first, second, or even tenth time he has been contacted about joining the NBC reality singing competition series.

Michael revealed to the publication that he had declined to join 'The Voice' around "15–16" times, in part because he didn't want to be under the burden of evaluating other vocalists. "But thank God, we’re not judges. The other shows have judges — we are coaches," he remarked.

"And the reason I say that is because most of the singers are better than me, and I have no place ever judging anyone," continued the singer. "So, to get to coach them and live the fantasy of having this career that I’ve had, and then get to have the fulfillment of helping someone else get that? That’s the cool part."

